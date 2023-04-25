Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Industry

New Technology enablers, like e-Sim, AI, ML & edge computing are creating new opportunities for MVNOs & growing penetration of mobile devices driving Market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market to Reach USD 102,932 Million by 2023 | Top Players - AirVoice, Virgin & Kajeet." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market was valued at USD 51,857 million in 2016, and is projected to reach USD 102,932 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2017 to 2023.

Surge in the adoption of MVNO in the developed and the developing regions, owing to the technological innovations in service offerings, rise in adoption for cloud-based solutions, and increase in application areas for Internet of Things (IoT) & Long Term Evolution (LTE) among telecom industry.

The global MVNO market is segmented based on operational model, type, and geography. By operational model, the market is segmented into full MVNO, service operator MVNO, and reseller MVNO. Further, the types of MVNOs include media & entertainment, discount, business, cellular M2M, migrant, retail, telecom, and roaming.

The full MVNO segment dominated in 2016, with around 54% revenue share of the global market, owing to the improved telecom infrastructure and enhanced market for wireless services & cloud solutions to cater to the untapped markets among the developing nations.

The discount segment dominated the global MVNO market with around 24% share in 2016, followed by telecom segment. Furthermore, cellular M2M segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.7%, owing to increased flexibility needs, bundles & offer building, billing simplicity, and others.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA) including country-level analysis for each region. Some of the significant players in the mobile virtual network operator market profiled in the report are Tracfone Wireless, Inc., RedPocket Mobile, AirVoice Wireless, FreedomPop, Freenet AG, KDDI Mobile, Polkomtel Plus, Tesco Mobile Ltd, Virgin Mobile USA, and Kajeet, Inc.

Covid-19 Scenario:

