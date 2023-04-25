EMEA Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor & Electronics Industry

Government has implemented stringent regulations to increase the privacy and security of organizational data, which propels the growth of the market.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The EMEA Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor and Electronics Market reach to USD 5.75 Billion by 2027 - Predicted AMR." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

The EMEA big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market size was valued at USD 3,178.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 5,756.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in demand for cloud-based big data analytics software among enterprises positively impacts the growth of the EMEA big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market. Increase in adoption of IoT devices coupled with the ongoing Industry 4.0 trend, use of big data analytics for semiconductor manufacturing, increase in need to gain better insights for business planning, and surge in adoption of social media analytics tools are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

The EMEA big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market is segmented into component, deployment model, end user, analytics tool, application, usage, and region. In terms of component, the market is fragmented into software and services. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. Depending on end user, it is bifurcated into semiconductor and electronics. On the basis of analytics tool, it is categorized into dashboard & data visualization, data mining & warehousing, self-service tools, reporting, and others. By application, it is segregated into customer analytics, supply chain analytics, marketing analytics, pricing analytics, workforce analytics, and others. By usage, EMEA big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market is segmented into sales & marketing, fault detection & classification, predictive maintenance, virtual meteorology, process optimization, yield prediction, others.

Country wise, it is studied across Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Switzerland, South Africa, Nigeria, and rest of EMEA. Some of the key EMEA big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics industry players profiled in the report include Amazon Web Services, Cisco systems, Inc., Dell EMC, International Business Machines Corporation, KX Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Splunk Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc. This study includes market trends, EMEA big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● COVID-19 has disrupted the operations of customers and partners of electronics & semiconductor companies, as a result of travel restrictions and/or business shutdowns, all of which could negatively impact the electronics & semiconductor business’ cash flows & decrease technology spending.

● Rise in trend of remote/virtual work environments, increase in virtual meetings, resultant decrease in in-person contacts, and increase reliance on technology & data are expected to accelerate tech adoption, which, in turn, is likely to boost the adoption of big data and business analytics tools in the EMEA big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics industry.

