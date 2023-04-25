U.S Smart Meter Data Management Market

Growth in demand for smart meters across the U.S. to efficiently use energy sources and monitor energy consumptions drive the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The U.S. Smart Meter Data Management Market Reach USD 556.94 Million by 2026|Top Players such as - Enoro, Itron & Landis+Gyr." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The U.S. market was valued at USD 176.56 million in 2018, and the U.S. smart meter data management market forecast is projected to reach USD 556.94 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.54% from 2019 to 2026.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 132 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6271

The growth of the U.S. smart meter data management market is driven by rise in demand for smart meters across the U.S. to efficiently use energy sources and monitor energy consumptions. Further, supportive rules and regulations, as well as initiatives undertaken by the governing bodies of the nation, boost the demand for smart meter data management products. Increase in volume of meter data & high demand for predictive analysis and integration of advance technologies such as AI in smart meter data management are expected to offer considerable growth opportunities for the smart meter data management market.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6271

The U.S. smart meter data management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, application, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. The software segment is further segmented into meter data management system (MDMS), meter data analytics (MDA), and software communication. Services are further studied across consulting, project management, implementation & integration, and other support services. By deployment type, it is bifurcated into cloud based and on-premise. By application, the market is divided into electric, gas and water. By country, the market is analyzed across the U.S.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6271

The key players profiled in the U.S. smart meter data management market analysis are Oracle Corporation, Arad Group, Trilliant Holdings, Inc., Elster Group GmbH, Itron, Siemens AG, Aclara Technologies LLC, Enoro, ElectSolve Technology Solutions & Services, Inc., and Landis+Gyr. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their U.S. smart meter data management market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Procure Complete Report (132 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/41DXDGG

Key Findings of the Study

● On the basis of component, the software segment led the U.S. smart meter data management market, in terms of revenue in 2018.

● By deployment model, the on-premise accounted for the highest U.S. smart meter data management market share in 2018.

● Depending on application, the electric gas segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report:

1. Cloud-based VDI Market

2. Bug Tracking Software Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.