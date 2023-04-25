ByePage Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Digital Farewell Platform

The innovative app that allows you to say say goodbye your way by leaving digital media and farewell messages for your loved ones

WARSAW, POLAND, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ByePage, a new platform designed to provide comfort and peace of mind to loved ones after death, has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund its development. The app allows users to create and store messages, photos, and videos that can be delivered to loved ones after they pass away.

Founded by Matt Stachowiak, ByePage aims to provide an added element of meaning and security by ensuring that farewell messages make it safely to their loved ones after passing, whether it has come as a surprise or not. The website challenges some of the more traditional funeral services, arguing that they never truly capture the essence of who we are and what we mean to our loved ones. That's why ByePage provides a safe space where you can keep photos, videos, text, and leave a legacy for decades to come.

The process of creating a personalized account on ByePage will be simple and straightforward. Users can sign up for an account and create a farewell page for a chosen individual, group, or selection of loved ones. The platform allows individuals to choose from a range of templates, add images, videos, and write personalized messages that allow users to truly speak from the heart. Once the user has completed their pages, they can choose who will have access to it once they’re gone.

Once the funding goal has been reached, ByePage aims to conduct a thorough security audit of the website, complete the final coding phase, conduct manual and automatic tests to ensure reliability, and undertake further marketing activities to increase awareness throughout Europe and beyond. To establish the platform worldwide, the founders are currently seeking to raise €25,000 through their Kickstarter campaign.

“Saying goodbye to a loved one is never easy,” says Matt Stachowiak, founder of ByePage. “But the best part about ByePage is that it is designed to make the farewell process much more meaningful to those who have lost a loved one. What we aim to do at ByePage is provide people with an added element of meaning and security, in that their farewell messages will make it to their loved ones safely after passing, whether it has come as a surprise or not. That’s why it’s vital that we are able to get the word out about our Kickstarter campaign as much as possible.”

The campaign has already reached one third of its funding goal, with contributors from across the globe. Supporters can help spread the word by sharing the campaign with friends and family, especially those who would value the comfort and peace of mind that ByePage offers. By contributing to the campaign, backers can choose from various rewards at different levels of support, from one year of Gold package membership to lifetime access for two users.

“The beauty of this app is that it really is for everyone, no matter where you are in life,” adds Stachowiak. “Whether you’re young or old, it’s important that you take the time to ensure your loved ones will be given something tangible to remember you by. The idea is that ByePage provides you with a platform to say everything you would say to your loved ones if you were to pass away.”

ByePage is the ultimate way to say goodbye on your own terms, providing users with a platform to say everything they would say to their loved ones if they were to pass away. The platform is accessible to everyone, no matter where they are in life, and prices are expected to start at just 1 euro/month. The first website will be launching in Poland on 1 July 2023, with an English language version planned for September 2023.

To support ByePage on Kickstarter, visit the campaign page.

