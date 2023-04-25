Acuity appoints Chief Operating Officer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acuity RM Group plc is pleased to announce that Kerry Chambers has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Acuity Risk Management Ltd (“Acuity”), the Company’s operating business with immediate effect.
Kerry joined Acuity in April 2021 as Commercial Director. She has been responsible for all sales, marketing and related activities. In her time marketing has been brought in house, a new sales team recruited and a new strategic plan introduced with a partnership programme to expand in North America, which represents 45% of the world market. In the two years since Kerry joined all the KPIs (key performance indicators) have shown continuing improvement.
Furthermore, since Kerry has joined, Acuity has not only shown significant growth, but also received recognition from prestigious industry schemes - such as the National Technology Awards 2021 ‘Cyber Security Solution of the Year’ award for which our software STREAM was shortlisted - as well as from peers and customers. Acuity has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 on Gartner Peer Insights, and has recently been recognised as a Leader in IT Risk Management, High Performer in Audit Management and won the Best Support badge three fiscal quarters in a row in G2’s user review-based reports.
Prior to joining Acuity, Kerry’s career had been focused on growing and transforming SaaS software companies both organically and through integration of acquired businesses. She has considerable experience of building marketing, sales and business development teams, negotiating large contracts with government and commercial organisations as well as development and implementation of strategic initiatives such as partnerships.
Kerry said “I am delighted to be stepping into this role at Acuity, further expanding on the work I and my team have done to better support our global customers who operate in highly regulated complex industries. I believe my varied experience as a senior leader in technology lends itself well to supporting the work that Acuity is doing with STREAM in the GRC market. The insight I have gained and continue to gain in my career has provided me with a well-rounded perspective on the world of tech and its challenges and opportunities, and I look forward to supporting Acuity in continuing to grow into a market leader and deliver customer excellence.”
