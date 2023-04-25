Transseptal Access Systems Market Size to Hit US$ 1,966 Million by 2032 at 7.5% CAGR – Report by insightSLICE

Transseptal Access Systems Market - insightSLICE Transseptal Access Systems Market - insightSLICE

Transseptal Access Systems Market Global Sales are Expected to Reach US$ 1,966 Million by 2032

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Transseptal Access Systems Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2019-2032 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.

The global transseptal access systems market was estimated to be US$ 954 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1,966 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.5%. Transseptal access systems are medical devices used in cardiac catheterization procedures to access the left atrium of the heart through the septum, which is the muscular wall that separates the two atria. These systems consist of a transseptal needle, a guiding sheath, and a dilator, which are used to puncture the septum, create a pathway to the left atrium, and guide catheters and other medical devices to the target site within the heart.

Transseptal access systems are used in a variety of cardiac procedures, including left atrial appendage closure, mitral valve repair, and ablation therapy for atrial fibrillation. These systems offer several benefits over traditional open-heart surgeries, including reduced pain, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times. They also provide greater precision and accuracy, which can lead to improved patient outcomes. The growing prevalence of cardiac diseases and disorders, the demand for minimally invasive procedures, advancements in imaging and visualization technologies, technological advancements in transseptal access systems, and increasing healthcare expenditure and infrastructure development are all factors driving the global transseptal access systems market.

Growth driving factors of Global Transseptal Access Systems Market

Following are some of the major factors driving the market –

Growing prevalence of cardiac diseases and disorders: The increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases and disorders, such as atrial fibrillation and heart failure, is one of the major factors driving the demand for transseptal access systems. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for 31% of all global deaths. This high prevalence of CVDs is driving the demand for advanced cardiac procedures, including transseptal access systems. For example, in 2019, the US FDA approved Abbott's FlexAbility™ SE Ablation Catheter for the treatment of atrial fibrillation. The catheter is designed to navigate the heart's chambers to locate and isolate abnormal electrical signals that cause the condition.

Growing demand for catheter-based procedures: The demand for minimally invasive procedures is increasing due to several benefits, such as reduced pain, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times. This trend is driving the demand for catheter-based procedures, including transseptal access systems, which provide a less invasive alternative to traditional open-heart surgeries. For example, in 2018, the US FDA approved Biosense Webster's CARTO® 3 System, which is used for real-time mapping and navigation during cardiac ablation procedures. The system uses a catheter-based approach and allows physicians to visualize the heart's electrical activity in real-time.

Advancements in imaging and visualization technologies: Recent advancements in imaging and visualization technologies have enabled physicians to perform complex cardiac procedures with greater precision and accuracy. This has driven the demand for transseptal access systems, which require precise navigation of the heart's chambers. For example, in 2020, Boston Scientific received FDA approval for its LUX-Dx™ Insertable Cardiac Monitor System, which includes a miniaturized implantable device that is inserted into the heart to monitor cardiac arrhythmias. The system uses advanced imaging and sensing technologies to accurately diagnose and treat cardiac conditions.

Technological advancements in transseptal access systems: The development of new and advanced transseptal access systems is driving the market growth. These systems offer improved safety, efficacy, and ease of use, which has increased their adoption among healthcare providers. For example, in 2020, Baylis Medical launched its VersaCross® Transseptal Access System, which is designed to provide optimal control and maneuverability during transseptal procedures. The system features a flexible and steerable sheath that provides precise navigation and improved safety.

Increasing healthcare expenditure and infrastructure development: The increasing healthcare expenditure and infrastructure development across the globe are driving the demand for advanced medical devices, including transseptal access systems. Governments and private organizations are investing heavily in healthcare infrastructure to improve patient outcomes and increase access to medical care. For example, in 2019, the Indian government announced the launch of the Ayushman Bharat program, which aims to provide free medical treatment to more than 100 million families in the country. This initiative is expected to drive the demand for advanced medical devices, including transseptal access systems, in the country.

The leading market segments of Global Transseptal Access Systems Market

Based on application, the Atrial Fibrillation Ablation segment is the largest in the global transseptal access systems market due to the increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation, a common cardiac arrhythmia. Ablation is a minimally invasive procedure used to destroy small areas of heart tissue that are responsible for causing abnormal heart rhythms. The procedure involves the use of a catheter that delivers heat or cold energy to the targeted tissue, destroying it and creating scar tissue that can prevent the abnormal electrical signals from occurring.

One key trend in the atrial fibrillation ablation segment is the increasing adoption of catheter ablation as a first-line treatment option for atrial fibrillation. This is driven by the development of newer, more advanced ablation technologies and techniques, such as cryoablation and radiofrequency ablation, which offer improved precision and accuracy. Additionally, there is a growing demand for hybrid ablation procedures, which combine catheter ablation with surgical ablation, to improve long-term outcomes for patients. Another trend is the increasing use of real-time mapping and navigation systems, which allow physicians to visualize the heart's anatomy and target specific areas for ablation with greater accuracy and efficiency.

Geographically, North America is been the largest market for transseptal access systems due to several factors. These include the presence of a large number of key market players, such as Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Medtronic, as well as an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, favorable reimbursement policies, and a well-established healthcare infrastructure. These factors have created a favorable environment for the growth of the market in the region. Additionally, there has been a focus on developing more advanced transseptal access systems that can offer greater precision and safety during procedures, further driving the growth of the market. However, it is important to note that market trends and conditions can change rapidly and thus this information should be verified with current sources.

The key players of the Global Transseptal Access Systems Market are:

Abbott Laboratories (USA), Baylis Medical Company Inc. (Canada), Biosense Webster Inc. (USA), Boston Scientific Corporation (USA), C. R. Bard, Inc. (USA), Cardinal Health Inc. (USA), Cook Medical LLC (USA), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (USA), Johnson & Johnson (USA), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Merit Medical Systems Inc. (USA), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), Oscor Inc. (USA), St. Jude Medical LLC (USA), Teleflex Incorporated (USA), and Others.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product:

• Transseptal Access Needle

• Transseptal Access Sheath

Based on Application:

• Atrial Fibrillation Ablation

• Mitral Valve Repair

• Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion

Based on End-user:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centres

• Specialty Clinics

By Region

• North America

* United States

* Canada

* Rest of North America

• Europe

* Germany

* United Kingdom

* Italy

* France

* Spain

* Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

* Japan

* India

* China

* Australia

* South Korea

* Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

* UAE

* Saudi Arabia

* South Africa

* Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

* Brazil

* Rest of South America

