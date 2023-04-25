North America Air Barrier Market Share, Size, Price, Growth, Trends, Industry Report, Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028
North America Air Barrier Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.4% During The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Air Barrier Market Size, Share, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the North America air barrier market, assessing the market based on its segments like membrane types, applications, end uses, and major countries.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Historical Market Size (2022): USD 1.60 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 4.4%
The increasing application of aur barriers in the residential structures, owing to greater protection against corrosion and chemical damage, is driving the market growth. In addition to this, the increasing development of apartments and residential complexes in the United States of America is further bolstering the demand for air barriers.
Over the forecast period, the rising investments in the commercial construction sector, owing to the rapid development of schools, hospitals, and government administration buildings are anticipated to boost the market growth. Furthermore, the market growth is anticipated to be aided by the increasing investments by the population aimed towards reducing the effects of moisture and humidity in order to bolster the comfort.
North America Air Barrier Industry Definition and Major Segments
Air barrier is defined as a physical element of a building which enables the circulation of airflow between conditioned and un-conditioned space. It also controls the amount of moisture, heat, air, and radiation entering the structure, thereby, keeping the occupants protected. Moreover, this component of the building is strong and durable.
On the basis of membrane type, the market can be segmented into:
Sheet Applied
Wrap
Others
Fluid Applied
Based on application, the market has been bifurcated into:
Masonry
Gypsum Board
Glass
Plywood
Others
On the basis of end-use, the market has been divided into:
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Public Infrastructure
The regional markets for North America air barrier include:
United States of America
Canada
North America Air Barrier Market Trends
The key trends in the air barrier market include the growing research and development activities iby the major construction players and building component manufacturers, which are likely to shift the focus towards utilising building components with greater moisture absorption quality, good resistance to chemicals, and better indoor quality. The increasing inclination of the residents towards roofing components, which are cost-effective and can help them reduce the cost of electricity, is likely to be a crucial trend in the market.
Moreover, the market growth is anticipated to be navigated by the rapid increase in industrial construction activities, which is bolstering the demand for the product.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are RPM International Inc., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., WR Meadows, Inc., Carlisle Companies Inc., Mark Beamish Waterproofing, SOPREMA Group, Dryspace, Inc, and 3M Company, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
