Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Predicted to Reach USD 89.68 Billion, exhibiting a 5.60% CAGR by 2030
The testing Inspection and Certification market will be valued at USD 89.68 Billion by 2030 | Growing at a CAGR of 5.60%.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, INDIA, April 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- testing Inspection and Certification Market: The testing Inspection and Certification market is driven by a rapidly evolving Food and beverages with a healthy CAGR of ~5.60% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.
Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Overview
According to MRFR analysis, the " global testing Inspection and Certification market " is expected to register a CAGR of ~5.60% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 89.68 Billion by 2030.
The Inspection and Certification market refers to the industry that provides services for assessing and verifying the quality, safety, and compliance of products, processes, and systems. This industry plays a critical role in ensuring that goods and services meet regulatory requirements, industry standards, and customer expectations. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Inspection and Certification market. The outbreak of the virus has forced many countries to implement strict lockdown measures and travel restrictions, which have disrupted supply chains and caused delays in inspections and certifications. Moreover, the pandemic has created an urgent need for inspections and certifications related to medical equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE), and other essential goods, which has increased the demand for inspection and certification services.
Key players
Some of the top key market players are
- SGS Group,
- Bureau Veritas SA (France) (Switzerland)
- Dekra Certification
- GmbH (Germany)
- ALS Limited (Australia)
- Intertek Group plc (the United Kingdom)
- ASTM International (the United States)
- SAI Global Limited (Australia)
- BSI Group (the United Kingdom)
- UL LLC (the United States)
- MISTRAS Group Inc. (U.S.)
- Regional Analysis
In terms of regional analysis, the Inspection and Certification market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to the increasing demand for inspection and certification services in developing countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asia. North America and Europe are also significant markets, driven by stringent regulatory requirements and the need for compliance with industry standards.
Market Segmentation
The Global Inspection and Certification market has been segmented into based on sourcing type, service type, end-user and applications.
Based on the Sourcing Type: outsourcing and sin-house
Based on the Service Type: inspection services, Certification services and testing services
Based on the End Users: gas and oil, automotive, textile, aerospace, petroleum and food
Based on the Application: commercial and industrial
