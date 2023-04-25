North America Legal Case Management Software Market Growth Report (US$ 906.12 million by 2028 with 12.1% CAGR)

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America Legal Case Management Software Market is expected to grow from US$ 408.47 million in 2021 to US$ 906.12 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.1 % from 2021 to 2028

Top companies in the North America Legal Case Management Software Market are –

• App4Legal

• Legal Files Software, Inc.

• Legal Suite

• Legal Track

• MyCase

• Themis Solutions Inc. (Clio)

• Thomson Reuters Corporation

North America Legal Case Management Software Market Segmentation:

North America Legal Case Management Software Market - By Deployment

• On-Premise

• Cloud

North America Legal Case Management Software Market - By End-user

• Small and Medium Enterprise

• Large Enterprise

North America Legal Case Management Software Market - By Country

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

Commercialization of 5G technology is expected to surge the North America legal case management software market. 5G is a fifth-generation cellular technology, which operates at a higher frequency than its predecessors to provide the fastest download speed with the help of radio waves. Owing to the speed of 5G, it is considered a viable alternative to cable and satellite internet. 5G is expected to have a positive impact on the legal industry and will play a significant role in the decision-making process of the law firms. For instance, during the discovery stage of a lawsuit, part of a lawyer's job is to access troves of data from clients, and the amount of data lawyers can review at client’s location is always restricted by how efficient their technology is. In the law firms, some of the work is done in the field, where the issue of performing discovery and due diligence occurs on the move. The 5G-enabled devices with fast download speed would allow lawyers to be more mobile, allowing them to conduct investigative tasks at a client's place. Similarly, the advent or the commercialization of the 5G technology is expected to influence the growth of in-house legal counsel.

