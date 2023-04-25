Passenger Display System Market Size Worth USD 17.41 Billion by 2027

Passenger Display System Market Research

Passenger display system (PDS) market is driven by the increasing demand for enhanced passenger experience in the aviation industry.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global passenger display system market size was valued at $6,775.00 million in 2019, and is projected to reach at $17,417.00 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the global passenger display system market is driven by rise in demand for real-time, consistent, and reliable passenger information coupled with increase in frequency of passengers travelling through public transport and technology advancements in the transport industry which are available in number of forms such as display boards, LEDs, and passenger information mobile application.

On the basis of mode of transportation, the airways segment exhibited the highest growth in the passenger display system market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, owing to rise in deployment of passenger display systems at large airports for each terminal or even each major airline. They are used to inform passengers of departure/arrival times, boarding gates, destinations, notifications of flight delays/flight cancellations, and partner airlines.

However, the railways segment is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period, due to significant rise in vehicular traffic across the globe in the last couple of years. This is attributed to the fact that these displays provide information to the vehicle drivers as well as pedestrians while assuring safe and smooth vehicle and pedestrian traffic flow.

The passenger display system (PDS) market is driven by the increasing demand for enhanced passenger experience in the aviation industry. PDS offers a variety of features such as in-flight entertainment, flight information, passenger services, and advertising. The market is expected to grow due to the rising demand for air travel and the need to differentiate airlines from their competitors by providing a unique and personalized passenger experience. Moreover, the integration of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and internet of things (IoT) in PDS is expected to create new opportunities for market growth.

Another trend in the PDS market is the adoption of wireless and portable PDS, which provide flexibility and convenience to passengers. The demand for wireless PDS is driven by the increasing use of personal electronic devices (PEDs) by passengers, which can be connected to the PDS using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Additionally, the integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in PDS is expected to enhance the passenger experience by providing immersive and interactive content. The use of AR and VR in PDS is expected to increase as the technology becomes more advanced and affordable.

Some of the key passenger display system industry players profiled in the report include Alstom, Cubic Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Indra, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited, Teleste Corporation, Thales, and Toshiba Corporation. This study includes market trends, passenger display system market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

