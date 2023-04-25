TEKTELIC And TWTG Bridge The Gap Between IT And OT At ENTELEC

A joint LoRaWAN®-based solution of gateways and sensors for the digitalization of the Energy sector is presented at ENTELEC 2023 in Houston, Texas.
CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TEKTELIC and TWTG are excited to announce they have partnered to present a joint Industrial IoT (Internet of Things) solution for the Energy sector in support of its digital transformation. Industrial customers will benefit from market-leading gateways and FCC, FM, and IC-certified sensors working together seamlessly to make industrial sites safer and more efficient. These gateways and devices have above all LoRaWAN®-connectivity in common; the network that is taking I-IoT by storm. The solution will be presented at this year’s ENTELEC Conference & Expo in Houston, Texas.
TEKTELIC is a leading supplier of LoRaWAN IoT Gateways. The Canadian company offers both standard and custom gateway solutions for customers worldwide. Dutch scale-up TWTG is at the vanguard of Industrial IoT solutions and has become a market leader in LoRaWAN®-based sensors with IECEx / ATEX certification. Both companies aim for growth and have a roster of international clients in the Energy sector and related industries. The ENTELEC Conference & Expo is the premier platform to connect with OT and IT professionals from the entire ENERGY sector. The exhibit hall features evolving technologies, solutions, and applications for the energy sector as telecom, the internet and IT continue to merge into a single ecosystem driving efficiency and productivity. This year’s event is held May 9-11 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.
An immediate challenge for the Energy sector is the need to automate the process of monitoring and collecting data from multiple points throughout what are usually vast and complex facilities. Traditionally, these processes were performed manually, and at most facilities, they continue to be so. History has proven this as a highly ineffective way to check the safety of the equipment as it is time-consuming and inconvenient. At the same time, the inability to perform continuous data monitoring ensures it is also high risk. To meet this challenge, TWTG has created NEON. A range of retrofittable, IECEx / ATEX Zone 1 certified I-IoT sensors, specifically for use in the Oil and Gas sector. After a strong reception in Europe, TWTG’s latest set of NEON devices is now ready to be rolled out in North America. TWTG has received FCC, FM, and IC certification for both the NEON Temperature Transmitter and the NEON Vibration Sensor, opening up opportunities for North American customers, and for those already using these devices in Europe and Asia over the past year to begin implementations in the US and Canada.
To support TWTG in delivering the best I-IOT solutions for the Oil and Gas industry, TEKTELIC provides KONA Macro IoT gateways. This is an ideal solution for operators and enterprises that require a scalable, low-cost LoRaWAN® gateway that minimizes network TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) while improving coverage and capacity. To facilitate rapid deployment, the gateway is highly compact and lightweight. All gateways and sensors operate with LoRaWAN® technology. LoRaWAN® technology offers profound transformation to the Oil and Gas market by enabling it to automate and digitize the vast amount of data and assets that are part of its production and manufacturing operations.
TEKTELIC and TWTG truly bridge the gap between IT and (Operational Technology) OT. By deploying TEKTELIC KONA Macro IoT Gateways in combination with TWTG’s NEON devices, Oil and Gas companies can monitor equipment continuously and collect data to improve efficiency and performance while enhancing safety and reducing downtime. Further enhancing the digital transformation, the combination of both solutions provides engineers access to essential up-to-date monitoring data by keeping the end-user continuously informed of the current status.
Earlier this year both companies held the first Insight Seminar under the theme of ‘Meet the LoRaWAN Experts’. This seminar provided attendees with the opportunity to meet some of the industry’s leading experts in the Industrial IoT space. Now TEKTELIC and TWTG present their solution for the digitalization of the Energy Sector jointly at ENTELEC 2023. Meet them at the Expo’s Hall D, booth #420.
ABOUT TEKTELIC
TEKTELIC Communications is a leading supplier of LoRaWAN® IoT gateways, sensors, and end-to-end solutions. Its products are designed to work right out of the box, requiring minimal technical expertise on the part of the end user. This ease of deployment and reliability makes TEKTELIC solutions unique. TEKTELIC has extensive experience with custom IoT products and is the leader in developing end-to-end solutions for a variety of industries. The products of the company are designed for Carrier Grade performance, reliability, and universal compatibility. The range of products offered by the company covers all ISM frequency bands and can be deployed easily. To learn more about TEKTELIC’s product portfolio check out the product page.
ABOUT TWTG
TWTG is I-IoT. TWTG is the market leader in Industrialised (IECEx / ATEX) LoRaWAN® sensors. Launched in 2012, the company has become known for its green NEON LoRaWAN® products that solve industrial use cases. These wireless, battery-powered sensors revolutionize how industrial sites implement their digitalization strategy.
Based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands (HQ) and Houston, US – As specialists in building IECEx / ATEX certified solutions for complex markets such as the oil and gas, petrochemical, and utility sectors, TWTG’s devices contribute to greater accountability and environmental responsibility, while making facilities safer and increasingly efficient.
