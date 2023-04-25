Stoma Care Market Expected to Grow at 7% CAGR Due to Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders and Aging Population

Reports And Data

The stoma care market size was USD 558.37 million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Stoma Care Market was valued at USD 558.37 million in 2022 and is expected to experience a rapid revenue growth rate of 7% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, colon cancer, and bladder cancer, as well as an aging population, are driving the growth of the market.

There is a greater demand for stoma care products as patient comfort and quality of life receive increasing attention. Stoma surgery patients often require specialized products such as ostomy bags, pouches, and skin barriers to manage their condition and maintain hygiene. This has led to a growing need for stoma care products in various industries, including hospitals, clinics, and home healthcare.

The availability of advanced stoma care solutions, such as two-piece systems, convex ostomy bags, and biodegradable ostomy bags, is driving market revenue growth. Manufacturers are developing cutting-edge stoma care devices that provide patients with greater comfort, convenience, and reliability. For example, in 2021, Coloplast A/S introduced a novel biodegradable ostomy bag made from cornflour that completely degrades within a year, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

The need for stoma care is also increasing due to the rising use of telehealth and home healthcare services. The ability to receive stoma care treatment at home reduces the need for hospital visits while improving the quality of life for patients. However, the use of telehealth services is increasing, which is expected to increase the demand for stoma care products as patients consult medical professionals virtually.

High product costs and a lack of knowledge about stoma care products are major factors that could hinder market revenue growth. Additionally, the frequent high cost of stoma care products can be a burden on patients and their families, which may constrain their use.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the major players in the global stoma care market include Coloplast A/S, Hollister Incorporated, ConvaTec Group Plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, 3M Company, Smith & Nephew plc, Alcare Co., Ltd., and Marlen Manufacturing & Development Co. These companies are primarily engaged in the production and distribution of stoma care products such as ostomy bags, skin barriers, and adhesives. They have a significant presence in the global market and continue to invest in research and development to introduce cutting-edge products that offer improved comfort and convenience to patients with stoma-related conditions. These companies also focus on expanding their distribution networks to reach a wider customer base.

Segments Covered in the Report

The stoma care market is categorized into several product types, including colostomy bags, ileostomy bags, urostomy bags, and adhesives and accessories. These products are designed to manage stoma-related conditions and maintain patient hygiene and comfort.

Colostomy bags are specifically designed for patients who have undergone surgery to remove part of their colon. These bags help collect waste products and fecal matter that would otherwise be eliminated through the rectum. Ileostomy bags are similar to colostomy bags but are used for patients who have undergone surgery to remove part of their small intestine. Urostomy bags, on the other hand, are used to collect urine from patients who have had their bladder removed or are unable to control their bladder function.

Adhesives and accessories are essential components of stoma care products, as they help secure bags and prevent leakage. These accessories include skin barriers, pouch covers, and belt extensions.

The stoma care market caters to a variety of end-use settings, including hospitals, home care settings, and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). Hospitals are the primary end-use segment, as they typically have a higher number of stoma patients and require a greater variety of stoma care products. Home care settings are also an important segment, as they provide patients with the convenience of managing their condition from the comfort of their own homes. ASCs are a growing segment in the stoma care market, as they provide outpatient surgical services and require stoma care products for patients who have undergone stoma-related surgery.

Strategic development:

Coloplast A/S acquired Nine Continents Medical, a company that specializes in manufacturing and distributing stoma care products on November 4, 2020. This acquisition will enhance Coloplast's product range and expand its market presence in China.

