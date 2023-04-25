Global Cell Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Size Hit USD 56.03 Billion in 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global cell gene therapy manufacturing market size was USD 7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 26% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cell Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market reached USD 7 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a revenue CAGR of 26% during the forecast period. The market is being driven by an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, leading to a surge in demand for personalized medication. Additionally, the development of gene editing and cell treatment technology is boosting the growth of the market.

The rising demand for gene therapy and cell therapy is mainly driven by the need to treat various genetic diseases such as cancer, sickle cell anemia, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). These innovative medicines are being developed using gene-editing technology to address genetic abnormalities causing the diseases. The production of cell gene therapy is on the rise due to the rapid advancement of these gene-editing tools and their potential to treat previously incurable diseases.

As a result of the growing market, several pharmaceutical companies are investing in research and development activities to develop new and innovative therapies to address unmet medical needs. However, the high cost associated with cell gene therapy manufacturing, as well as the stringent regulatory environment, are factors that may hinder the growth of the market. Nonetheless, the increasing demand for personalized medicine and the advancements in technology are expected to drive the market forward in the coming years.

Segments Covered in the Report

The cell gene therapy manufacturing market can be segmented based on product type and application outlook. The product type outlook is divided into two categories: viral vectors and non-viral vectors. Viral vectors are the most commonly used vectors for gene therapy, and they use viruses to deliver therapeutic genes to the target cells. On the other hand, non-viral vectors use other means to deliver the therapeutic genes, such as chemicals or physical means like electroporation.

The application outlook of the cell gene therapy manufacturing market is segmented into oncology, rare genetic diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and others. The increasing prevalence of cancer has led to a high demand for cell gene therapy in oncology. This therapy is also being developed for treating rare genetic diseases, which have limited treatment options available. Additionally, the use of cell gene therapy in cardiovascular diseases is also growing, as it provides a potential cure for patients with heart conditions.

In conclusion, the cell gene therapy manufacturing market is growing at a fast pace, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the development of gene editing and cell treatment technology. The market is segmented based on product type and application outlook, with viral and non-viral vectors being the major product types, and oncology, rare genetic diseases, and cardiovascular diseases being the major applications.

Strategic development:

Major players in the cell gene therapy manufacturing market are continuously investing in research and development to discover new and more effective treatments for various diseases. Recent strategic developments in the market include collaborations and acquisitions by top companies, such as Novartis International AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Gilead Sciences, Inc.

On December 14, 2021, Novartis International AG collaborated with Molecular Partners AG to develop DARPin therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Through this collaboration, Novartis is expected to gain access to Molecular Partners' DARPin platform, which delivers highly specific and potent therapeutics.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company acquired MyoKardia, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company that develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, on November 17, 2020. This acquisition aimed to expand Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's portfolio of cardiovascular disease treatments.

On May 27, 2020, Gilead Sciences, Inc. entered into a strategic collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize cancer immunotherapies. The collaboration leverages Gilead's expertise in cell therapy and Arcus Biosciences' expertise in developing small molecule immunotherapies.

Competitive Landscape:

The global cell gene therapy manufacturing market is highly competitive and is dominated by several major companies. These companies are continuously investing in research and development to come up with new and innovative treatments for diseases. Novartis International AG, Kite Pharma, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Celgene Corporation, bluebird bio, Inc., Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, Ziopharm Oncology, Inc., and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. are some of the major players in the market.

Novartis International AG is known for its research and development in cancer and rare disease treatments. Kite Pharma, Inc. is a pioneer in the development of CAR-T cell therapy, which is used in the treatment of cancer. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is a leading biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development of innovative treatments for cardiovascular diseases. Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a well-known player in the field of cell therapy, with a strong focus on the development of treatments for HIV and cancer.

Celgene Corporation, bluebird bio, Inc., Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, Ziopharm Oncology, Inc., and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. are also major players in the global cell gene therapy manufacturing market. These companies are known for their expertise in the development of treatments for various diseases such as cancer, genetic disorders, and autoimmune diseases. The competition between these major players is expected to drive innovation in the market, leading to the development of new and more effective treatments for patients.

