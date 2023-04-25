This Company is Disrupting IT Training Industry by Making Certifications more Accessible to all

Readynez's Unlimited Training is disrupting the traditional IT certification prep course model, offering unlimited Microsoft courses for just €199 per month,
LONDON, ENGLAND, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IT professionals are required to earn certifications to qualify for key roles in tech companies and level up their careers, but the costs associated with IT Courses related to these certifications can be prohibitive.
Readynez's Unlimited Training is disrupting the traditional IT certification prep course model. It provides tech professionals with the ability to take unlimited Microsoft courses, for just €199 per month, allowing them access to as much world-class training as they want, at a flat-rate price.
Delivered by renowned industry experts, this program is the best way out there for individuals looking to get certified in different Microsoft tech streams including Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Networking, DevOps, and more.
"Our Unlimited Training program is a game-changer for IT professionals looking to make a career with Microsoft technologies and organisations looking to develop their technical capabilities. We are providing the opportunity to learn as much as possible, at an affordable price and with no budget surprises. With this program, we are revolutionizing the way IT professionals prepare for tech certifications and whose importance is increasing in leaps and bounds every year" says CEO, Frank Højgaard.
Readynez's Unlimited Training is the most flexible and cost-effective way to keep a team’s skills up-to-date and get the most value for your budget. Plus, the offer comes with a money-back guarantee providing a risk-free experience to individuals and companies looking for upskilling solutions.
"By making certification courses more affordable, we are also empowering companies to invest in the professional development of their employees and stay ahead of the curve in an ever-changing industry with the least financial burden and risk. And the response we’ve received from these companies is phenomenal. We feel we’re on to something here..” says Frank.
About Readynez:
It’s impossible to compete in today’s digital economy with yesterday’s digital skills. Readynez is the digital skills concierge service that helps organizations ensure that their workforce has the tech skills and resources needed to stay ahead of the digital curve - and the competition. Readynez courses are conducted by expert instructors with years of experience in the field and are delivered through a range of flexible learning options to suit the needs of individual learners. With a focus on practical, hands-on learning, Readynez enables delegates to apply their learning in real-world situations, and thus have a better shot at passing certification exams.
Contact:
Frank Højgaard
CEO
Readynez
fh@readynez.com
+44 330 808 7520
