Air Ambulance Services Market Size Hit USD 45.43 Billion in 2032, Fueled by Rising Demand for Community-Based Services

The air ambulance services market size was USD 17.76 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, The Air Ambulance Services Market reached a size of USD 17.76 billion, and it is projected to exhibit a revenue CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The segment providing community-based air ambulance services is anticipated to have the fastest revenue CAGR, possibly due to the increasing demand for air ambulance services in rural and isolated regions, where ground-based emergency medical services may be less accessible or require longer response times.

Community-based air ambulance services are typically administered by non-profit organizations or government entities and often receive funding from donations or grants. These services are critical in providing emergency medical care to individuals in remote or underserved areas and are often the sole means of transportation for patients requiring immediate medical attention.

Moreover, the air ambulance services market encompasses various service categories, including military air ambulance services, international air ambulance services, and hospital and community services. Military air ambulance services are used to transfer injured service members from combat or other military operations. These services often incorporate cutting-edge medical technology and staff with specialized medical training. Additionally, when utilizing international air ambulance services to transport patients across international borders, coordination with various healthcare professionals and government organizations may be required.

Segments Covered in the Report

The air ambulance services industry is classified into two types: rotary-wing and fixed-wing. Rotary-wing air ambulance services use helicopters for transportation, while fixed-wing air ambulance services use airplanes.

The service model outlook of the air ambulance services industry is divided into two categories: hospital-based and community-based. Hospital-based air ambulance services are usually managed by hospitals and healthcare facilities. These air ambulance services operate from helipads or airports near the hospital and transport patients to and from the hospital.

Community-based air ambulance services, on the other hand, are generally operated by non-profit organizations or governmental entities. These services are often the only mode of transportation for patients in need of immediate medical attention in remote or rural areas where ground-based emergency medical services may not be accessible or may require longer response times. Community-based air ambulance services often receive funding from grants or contributions, and their staff members are highly trained medical professionals who can provide emergency medical care to patients in remote or underserved locations.

Both types of air ambulance services play a critical role in emergency medical care and transportation. Depending on the location and medical needs of the patient, one type of air ambulance service may be preferred over the other. The air ambulance services industry is highly competitive, with various players offering services across different regions and service models.

Strategic development:

In 2021, Air Methods Corporation announced its plan to expand its air medical services in Arizona by partnering with Advanced Helicopter Services (AHS). As part of the agreement, AHS would provide air medical transport services to Air Methods Corporation's patients in the state. This move aims to improve access to emergency medical care for patients in need.

The year 2020 witnessed several significant developments in the air medical transport services market. Envision Healthcare Corporation acquired Lifecore Health Group, a provider of air medical transport services in the southeastern United States. The acquisition was aimed at expanding Envision's air medical transport services and enhancing patient care in the region.

AirMed International also made an announcement in 2020 regarding the launch of a new line of air medical transport services called AirMed One. The service offers dedicated air ambulance services with a team of medical professionals and state-of-the-art equipment to provide critical care and medical transport. The introduction of AirMed One service is expected to enhance the overall air medical transport services market.

Global Medical Response, Inc. also acquired Med-Trans Corporation, a provider of air medical transport services in 2020. This acquisition aimed to expand Global Medical Response's air medical transport services and improve patient care.

In the same year, REVA, Inc. announced its partnership with Blue Hawaiian Helicopters to expand its air medical transport services in Hawaii. As per the agreement, Blue Hawaiian Helicopters would provide helicopter transport services to REVA's patients in Hawaii, improving access to critical medical care.

Competitive Landscape:

The global air ambulance services market is characterized by intense competition among large and medium-sized players, who hold a significant share of the market revenue. To stay competitive, these companies have been implementing various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, entering into strategic agreements & contracts, and developing and introducing more effective products.

Some of the prominent players in the global air ambulance services market include Air Methods Corporation, AMR Air Ambulance, Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc., Envision Healthcare Corporation, AirMed International, Express AirMed Transport, Global Medical Response, Inc., REVA, Inc., Lifeguard Ambulance Service, and Mercy Air. These companies operate across various regions, offering a diverse range of air ambulance services to patients in need.

