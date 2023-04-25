Submit Release
Bike-Sharing Services market Set to Revolutionize Sustainable Transportation (2022-2032)

Bike-Sharing Service Market, By Model , By Type , By Age , and By Region - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023


The bike-sharing service market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as increasing urbanization, the need for sustainable transportation options, and technological advancements in the sector. Bike-sharing services allow users to rent bicycles for short periods, typically for a few hours or less, at low cost, making them an attractive alternative to traditional modes of transportation.

According to a report , the global bike-sharing service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4%. between 2020 and 2030. The report cites factors such as increasing adoption of bike-sharing services in developing countries, government initiatives to promote sustainable transportation, and rising concerns over air pollution and traffic congestion as key drivers of market growth.

Bike-Sharing Service Market, By Model (Station-based and Dockless), By Type (Conventional Bicycle and E-bikes), By Age (Age 18-24, Age 25-34, Age 35-44, and Other), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

Key players:-

• Hangzhou Public Transport Corporation
• NYC Bike Share, LLC
• Gobee.bike
• LimeBike
• Dropbike
• Ofo
• Beijing Mobike Technology Co., Ltd.
• Uber Technologies Inc.,
• Zagster, Inc.
• GrabTaxi Holdings Pte Ltd.

Scope of the report:

1. Global Bike-Sharing Service Market, By Model, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
-- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
-- Segment Trends
o Station-based
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Dockless
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
2. Global Bike-Sharing Service Market, By Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
-- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
-- Segment Trends
o Conventional Bicycle
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o E-bikes
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
3. Global Bike-Sharing Service Market, By Age, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
-- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
-- Segment Trends
o Age 18-24
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Age 25-34
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Age 35-44
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Others
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
4. Global Bike-Sharing Service Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
-- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
-- Regional Trends

