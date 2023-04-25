Space Robotics Market | Exploring the Future: How Space Robotics is Transforming the Aerospace Industry

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing collaborations between space agencies and companies and software developing companies is a key factor driving space robotics market revenue growth

Space Robotics Market Size – USD 4.32 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.7%, Market Trends – Increasing use of robotic vehicles for space-related projects” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global space robotics market size reached USD 4.32 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing incorporation of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled smart robotic systems is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT have significantly boosted speed of development and acceptance of the Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT), which is a robotic process system that enables space robots to communicate safely with other IoT-enabled devices, learn, and develop characteristics such as self-maintenance and self-awareness. In addition, IoRT applications enable space robots to plan, execute, and complete tasks under varying environmental conditions and situations by leveraging the information collected from their own infrastructure and the collective intelligence of robotic things.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The space robotics market provides several key benefits for stakeholders, including improved safety and efficiency in space exploration and operations, reduced costs and risks, and increased capabilities for performing complex tasks. Additionally, the use of space robotics enables remote and autonomous operations, which can enhance human-robot collaboration and enable greater flexibility in mission planning and execution. The market also offers opportunities for innovation and growth in the development of advanced robotics technologies for space applications.

Some major companies in the global market report include Space Exploration Technologies Oceaneering International, Inc., Northrop Grumman, Motiv Space System, Inc., Metecs, LLC, Maxar Technologies, Intuitive Machines, LLC, Astrobotic Technology, Inc., Altius Space Machines, Motiv Space Systems, Inc., Ispace, Inc., Olis Robotics, and Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies, Inc.

Strategic Development :

On 17 May 2022, Redwire Corporation, which is a leading manufacturer of high-performance components for the next generation of space economy headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, U.S., announced the opening of a manufacturing facility in Luxembourg City. This new facility will be utilized for developing and designing robotic arms that are critical during orbital, and lunar missions, among others. In addition, the robotic arms will be supporting activities s

uch as satellite maintenance, in-space assembly of critical structures, and aid space scientists in their manufacturing. Moreover, they will be utilized for removing debris, payload management, and lunar surface operations.

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Market Segmentations of the Space Robotics Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the forecast period. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Space Robotics Market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Emergen Research has segmented global space robotics market on the basis of offerings, application, end-use, and region:

Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Solution

Autonomous Sensors and Systems

Robotics and Subsystems

Software

Others

Services

Satellite Servicing

On-orbit Assembly

Surface Mobility

De-orbiting Services

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Near Space

Space Operations

Space Exploration

Space Transportation

In Space 3D Printing

Others

Deep Space

Space Transportation

Space Exploration

Ground

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Government

Defense Department

Space Agencies

Others

Commercial

Private Satellite Operators

Launch Service Providers

Others

