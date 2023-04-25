CybeReady Supercharges Security Awareness Training During RSA with the Power of Community

Organizations are Stronger Together with Employees Operating in a Culture of Security and Defending the Business Front Lines
SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CybeReady, a global leader in security awareness training, today announced the company will showcase powerful new cybersecurity awareness training capabilities during the 2023 RSA Conference in San Francisco – April 24-27. During the event, CybeReady will reveal how the power of the community is supercharging its Security Awareness Training solution; its data-driven platform compliantly gathers data and uses it to crowdsource information, which is then fed back into the platform. The Machine Learning model continually optimizes the training programs, based on data from other organizations of similar sizes, industries, and geographies.
This powerful message is deeply connected to the theme of RSAC 2023 this year, Stronger Together. RSAC is the largest cybersecurity event in the world, and this year the discussion will be centered around community and collaboration. During a lunch demonstration during the event, CybeReady will reveal how its crowdsourced user data further customizes the training experience for employees to further security awareness to significantly reduce the level of successful attacks.
According to experts at RSA, “With a world of evolving threats to stop and solve, only by working as a team and continually adding new perspectives will we be able to affect the kind of progress that can shape policy, establish new best practices, and ensure our defenses become more diverse, more resolute, and far more effective.”
The CybeReady Cybersecurity Awareness Training solution ensures every employee receives adaptive training that fits their risk level every single month to eliminate gaps in front line protection. This “no employee left behind” approach is based on the notion that all it takes is one unaware employee to behave recklessly and put the entire organization at risk, no matter how much training that even the most veteran employees have accumulated.
As part of CybeReady’s ML engine, the solution uses two distinct feedback loops - the data from employees’ performance which reveals the content that generated the best learning engagements and the historical preferences of CISOs. If for example, a number of CISOs that work for financial institutions all select or deselect specific simulations or training content, new banking customers will be able to see that reflected in their own campaign recommendations when they first deploy the CybeReady employee training solution.
“We have embraced the RSA theme of becoming ‘stronger together’ and will reveal how we used this to take security awareness training to new heights,” said Eitan Fogel, CEO of CybeReady. “Our data-driven solution compliantly gathers data and uses it to crowdsource information. Our advanced Machine Learning model optimizes employee training programs to gain behavioral and cultural change quickly and effectively. We look forward to sharing our latest capabilities with attendees at this year’s event.”
To Meet with CybeReady at RSAC 2023
CybeReady will be hosting a lunch reception and product demo meetings on Wednesday, April 26th. Register here or contact daniella@cybeready.com to schedule time before or at the conference.
About CybeReady
CybeReady offers the world’s most effective security training solution that evolves organizations from security awareness to cyber readiness with no IT effort. CybeReady’s solution autonomously engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with training expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady’s adaptive, easy-to-digest security training content program guarantees to reduce your high-risk employee group by 80%. CybeReady’s solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including the City & County of San Francisco, SodaStream, ING, StitchFix, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully-managed, making it the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in the Silicon Valley and London. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com.
