Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,378 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,743 in the last 365 days.

Summer's surprise from glasses brand Lensmart 

Hot New Eyeglasses

Hot New Eyeglasses

Nolan Glasses

Nolan Glasses

Davina Glasses

Davina Glasses

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As spring passes, hot summer officially comes. Glasses, especially sunglasses, are making a big entrance. To appropriately start this summer and prepare for the high heat, not only referring to the temperature, but referring to all the parties, beaches and pools.

As an outstanding glasses brand, Lensmart has its own way for helping people enjoy the summer. It has launched its special sales, all the products, except for the latest product, carry a discount up to 30%-50% off.

For instance, there includes Nolan with color blue, Davina of the orange tortoiseshell frame, and transparent collection. Many other types of glasses are also there to meet individual's need as much as possible. Activities are holding now. Open the campaign page, customers can move mouses to click on whatever product they like. Further details can be accessed on Lensmart official website. Focusing on both quality and quantity, Lensmart's glasses cater to every possible need. Not just Nolan or Davina or transparent collection, various other kinds of glasses have their unique features and styles. And they’re suitable for every age. From extravagant cat-eye glasses in 1950s to stylish transparent glasses in 21st century, those types of eyewear have already been included.

Catch the head of summer. From special sales one can get a pair of new glasses at a lower price, which can be considered as a reward for their hard work.

Diego
Lensmart
+1 678-664-9621
email us here

You just read:

Summer's surprise from glasses brand Lensmart 

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more