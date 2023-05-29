Tako Glass Announces Signature Series Collection

Pairing glass pipes and bongs created in his signature styles, this new collection features great deals on great sets.

I wanted to create options that offered exactly what they wanted, plus a little something extra!” — Tako Glass

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With the growing demand for his most unique pieces, Tako Glass has just unveiled the Signature Series collection of his signature styles. What makes this new collection so special is meeting the immense demand for these one-of-a-kind pieces, while offering bundles of combined products in the most interesting colors at fantastic prices.

“I was inspired to create these signature sets due to the requests I get for specific styles, such as my Purple Nebula, Purple Plasma, Egyptian, and others. Because some customers are after certain styles, I wanted to create options that offered exactly what they wanted, plus a little something extra to sweeten it.”

Among the various combos available on Tako’s Website are unique sets like the Green Goblin and the Ping Pong.

The Green Goblin duo includes a mini water rig and a matching spoon pipe, in the wildest neon green color, which occurred due to a Goblin formula spill in the studio. When these pieces are under a blacklight, they glow a brilliant magenta! The Ping Pong combo includes the most incredible, massive Egyptian glass pipe with a bowl so huge it can fit a ping pink ball in it!

“We are excited to add this new collection to our shop because it brings further diversity to our catalog. Customers are always seeking different products in these colorways, so we feel the Signature Series fulfills this need.”

Each combo includes a hand-signed thank you card from Tako Glass himself, for a personalized touch. Additionally, all sets in the Signature Series include extra goodies like Tako Mood Mats or RYOT Headcases, making the combos just a little fancier with the addition of accessories.

Each piece in this collection is hand-signed and dated by the artist, ensuring you are receiving authentic works of art. When considering the massive popularity of blown glass pipes and bongs, and the collective nature of these pieces, the Signature Series from Tako Glass is ideal for anyone who collects, has been aiming to purchase their first Tako pieces in his signature designs, or simply just wants incredible new pieces to use and admire.

Tako Glass is a Sequim, Washington-based glass-blowing artist whose focus is on one-of-a-kind pipes and bongs. Tako has spent the past three decades on the torch, creating works of art that push the boundaries of color and function. His work is sought after by collectors throughout the world and his pieces are known for their unsurpassed levels of quality. As an artist and business owner, Tako uses his platform to test his creative potential with new glass works while also hosting the work of other talented glass artists in his e-Commerce shop. To learn more or to purchase Tako Glass blown glass pieces, visit https://www.takoglass.com/.