Policing, public safety, and mental health: Findings from the New Jersey ARRIVE Together Program

Individuals who suffer from mental illness are more likely to be injured or killed during police encounters, a problem that is exacerbated by significant racial disparities. To address these problems, the state of New Jersey created the ARRIVE Together (Alternative Responses to Reduce Instances of Violence and Escalation) program in December 2021. The program pairs mental health professionals with police for calls involving people suffering from mental health distress, equips police with technology to enable people suffering from mental health to access telemedicine, and sends mental health professionals to those who have come into contact with law enforcement for follow-ups and referral services. Brookings Senior Fellow Rashawn Ray analyzed the results from the pilot phase of the program, looking at data from 342 police service case calls from December 2021-Jan 2023.

On May 8, join Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution for a panel discussion on the findings from the New Jersey ARRIVE Together program and the implications of the program in police encounters. Following a presentation on the program findings, Rashawn Ray will be joined in conversation by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. A panel discussion with law enforcement and mental health professionals who have used the pilot program will follow. The panel will be moderated by Governance Studies Vice-President, Camille Busette.

Viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing events@brookings.edu or via Twitter at @BrookingsGov by using #BrookingsNJARRIVE.