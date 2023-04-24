Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,389 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,136 in the last 365 days.

Jessica G. Cavazos Appointed as First-Ever Deputy Under Secretary of Commerce for Minority Business Development

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, D.C., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) announced the appointment of Jessica G. Cavazos as Deputy Under Secretary for Minority Business Development. Under Secretary Donald R. Cravins, Jr. released the following statement:

“Ms. Cavazos’ appointment as the first-ever Deputy Under Secretary of Commerce for Minority Business Development is a historic milestone for MBDA. Ms. Cavazos, who most recently served as President of the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce, has dedicated her career to serving and supporting Hispanic businesses, families, and communities. She not only brings invaluable experience to the Minority Business Development Agency, but also a passion to serve the American people. Her leadership is a vital addition to MBDA’s mission to help create a strong, equitable economy driven by our Nation’s minority businesses.” 

###

Attachment 


Gabriel Cushing
Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA)
gcushing@mbda.gov

You just read:

Jessica G. Cavazos Appointed as First-Ever Deputy Under Secretary of Commerce for Minority Business Development

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more