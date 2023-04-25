Submit Release
Harvard-Trained Laryngologist, Elizabeth Burckardt, MD, becomes a Partner of ENT Care Centers, PLLC in Louisville, KY

Dr. Elizabeth Burckardt

Elizabeth Burckardt, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Burckardt, MD offers subspecialty voice care at Kentuckiana ENT, a Division of ENT Care Centers in Louisville, KY.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 25, 2023, ENT Care Centers announced that Harvard-trained laryngologist (professional voice specialist), Elizabeth Burckardt, MD, has joined their team of otolaryngology partners.

Dr. Burckardt is a physician and surgeon with a specialization in voice surgery and care of the vocal cords and larynx. As a fellowship-trained laryngologist, Dr. Burckardt provides tertiary-level care with the Division of Kentuckiana ENT in Kentucky and Indiana.

She completed her otolaryngology residency at the University of Louisville and her fellowship in Laryngeal Surgery at Harvard Medical School with world-renowned voice surgeon, Dr. Steven Zeitels. With expertise in voice, airway, and swallowing disorders, Dr. Burckardt is a valuable addition to the Kentucky and Indiana healthcare community.

ENT Care Centers has multiple divisions that are bringing ear, nose, and throat care to people in the Kentucky and Indiana areas. Comprised of a group of established, highly respected otolaryngologists, their care centers offer compassionate, professional ENT care to the community.

Dr. Burckardt offers subspecialty voice care including professional voice surgery, microsurgery for the voice, vocal cord cancer laser surgery, vocal cord paralysis treatment, and management of recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP), normally only available at higher institutions. She brings a comprehensive evaluation of voice changes and hoarse voice to ENT Care Centers, using the latest technology and with the highest level of training in voice disorders.

Dr. Burckardt began work at Kentuckiana ENT, a Division of ENT Care Centers on October 12, 2020, and was promoted to partner effective January 2023.

To learn more about ENT Care Centers and its locations across the Greater Louisville region and Southern Indiana, visit https://www.entcarecenters.com/.


About ENT Care Centers, PLLC

ENT Care Centers, PLLC is the collaborative effort of four ENT practices in Louisville, KY and Jeffersonville, IN—Kentuckiana ENT, Louisville Family ENT, Community ENT, and ENT Associates.

The venture was founded in 2022 with the objective of providing patients with quality services for common ENT conditions as well as complex ones by giving them access to different care centers. We’re passionate about maintaining our patients’ well-being and providing quality, compassionate, and expert care.

