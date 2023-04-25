There were 2,314 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,998 in the last 365 days.
EB5 BRICS Announces Partnership with Tasky Associates
Vivek Tandon, EB5 BRICS LLC
April 25, 2023, 06:38 GMT
Vivek Tandon Esq.
Mr. Anil Mathpal
Clients of EB5 BRICS will now be able to obtain professional tax advice and planning prior to embarking on and during their EB-5 visa journey.”
— Vivek Tandon Esq. from EB5 BRICS LLC
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 BRICS and Tasky Associates have officially entered into a partnership that benefits Indian EB-5 Visa investors seeking to immigrate to the United States through investment. EB5 BRICS and Tasky Associates are set to work together to deliver EB-5 financial advice in combination with pre-immigration tax planning and guidance related to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Liberalised Remittance Scheme, and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
EB5 BRICS specializes in advising Indian investors seeking to immigrate to the USA through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa Program. “Clients of EB5 BRICS will now be able to obtain professional tax advice and planning prior to embarking on and during their EB-5 visa journey. A recent announcement made by the Reserve Bank of India states that the Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on remittances for EB-5 purposes will increase from 5% to 20% in July 2023. Now more than ever, Indian investors will require professional tax advice if they wish to pursue the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program.” says Vivek Tandon, Esq., Founder and CEO of EB5 BRICS. Vivek Tandon is also a U.S. attorney, investment banker, and licensed U.S. securities specialist.
The announcement of the 20% tax increase followed India’s Union Budget 2023 last February 1, 2023. The tax increase covers a 20% Tax Collected at Source (TCS) for EB 5 Visa investment transfers from India. The 20% Tax Increase Affecting Indian EB-5 Investors is set to take effect on July 1, 2023.
Tasky Associates is an independent firm of chartered accountants that provides audit, business advisory services, tax planning, and Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Liberalized Remittance Scheme, and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) guidance to Indian investors. "We are delighted to begin our partnership with Team EB5 BRICS, which is amongst the Top 25 EB-5 professionals globally. The EB-5 program is one of the fastest routes to get a US Green Card. For the applicants, choosing the right partners to help throughout the entire journey is a crucial first step for steering the complex application process which requires careful maneuvering." says Anil Mathpal, Senior Partner of Tasky Associates. Anil Mathpal is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, a Law Graduate from the University of Delhi, and a Licensed Member of the Insurance Institute of India.
About EB5 BRICS EB5 BRICS LLC is based in the United States and headed by Vivek Tandon. They guide and support foreign investors who aim to immigrate to the USA through investment. EB5 BRICS collaborates with EB-5 Attorneys, regional centers, investment specialists, and tax professionals to deliver holistic and individualized services to immigrant investors. EB5 BRICS conducts due diligence on EB 5 projects and regional centers to ensure that clients are able to choose investments with the lowest immigration and investment risks.
About Tasky Associates
Tasky Associates is one of the leading accounting firms in India that caters to Central and State Government departments, Government-owned businesses, small and medium enterprises, entrepreneurs, international businesses, and non-profit organizations. Tasky Associates delivers personalized and focused services including auditing, assurance and business advisory, and corporate and personal tax planning.
