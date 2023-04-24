Asia Pacific Pay TV Markets Report 2023: IPTV Revenues will Overtake Digital Cable in 2023 - Forecasts to 2028

DUBLIN, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Pay TV Forecasts 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific pay TV revenues will reach $26 billion by 2028 - $1.6 billion less than 2022.

Pay TV revenues will fall in 10 countries, including Japan (down by $889 million) and China (down by $309 million), between 2022 and 2028. Conversely, India will add $153 million.

IPTV revenues will overtake digital cable in 2023. IPTV revenues will climb by $481 million between 2022 to 2028 to $11.26 billion. Digital cable will lose $1.15 billion between 2022 and 2028, with analog cable down by $382 million. Satellite TV will also fall - by $494 million.

Key Topics Covered:

This PDF and excel report comes in two parts:

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 74-page PDF document.

Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2028 for 22 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

Companies Mentioned

4TV/MRTV (Forever)

Airtel

AIS

Akash

Astro

B TV

Batelco

beIN

BesTV

CDN

China Radio & TV

China Telecom

China Unicom

CHT

Cignal

CMB

CNS

DDish

DEN

Dialog

Dish Media

Dish TV

D'Live

Foxtel

FPT

GTPL

Hathway

HTV-CMS

Hyundai HCN

i-cable

Indovision

J:Com

K+

KT Olleh

LG Hellovision

LG U+

Linknet

MNC Play

MTNL

Now TV

NTT

Okevision

One TV

OSN

Peo

PTCL

SCTV

SingTel TV

Siti

Sky

Sky Cable /Sky Direct

/Sky Direct Sky One

Skylife

SkyNet

SkyPerfecTV

StarHub

STC

Sun Direct

T Broad

Taiwan Broadband

Tata Sky

Telkom

TM

Top TV

TOT

Transvision

Truevisions

TWM

Univision

Viettel

Viva TV

VNPT

Vodafone

VTVCab

Zain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o0e1kr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets