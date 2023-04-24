Tennessee Attorney General’s Office, State Agencies Observe National Crime Victims’ Rights Week 2023

Nashville- The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office will join other state agencies in observing National Crime Victims’ Rights week (NCVRW) on April 23rd – 29th, 2023 to promote victims’ rights and services. This year’s theme is “Survivor Voice: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.” Various events are scheduled statewide to recognize, memorialize, and honor victims of crime.

The Board of Parole (BOP), Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC), Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and Tennessee Rehabilitative Initiative in Correction (TRICOR) are hosting an event at Coolidge Park in Chattanooga on Friday, April 28th at 11:00 a.m. EST.

On Sunday, April 30th at 3:00 p.m., the Davidson County 2023 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Ceremony will be held at Fifty Forward, 174 Rains Avenue in Nashville. You may attend the program in person, or view virtually on the Nashville Voices for Victims Facebook page.

The Homicide Remembrance Board will be displayed from Friday, April 21st through Sunday, April 30th at the downtown library (615 Church Street) on the third floor. The board displays pictures and stories about homicide victims and are kept on display the entire week.

