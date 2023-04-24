Helium Evolution Announces Filing of 2022 Annual Financial and Operating Results

Strong balance sheet, upcoming NAH drilling program and continued internal technical work drive HEVI closer to the ultimate goal of helium production

CALGARY, Alberta, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of the Company's audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022, along with a corporate update on activities that have occurred subsequent to year end.



For complete details of the annual audited financial statements and the associated management’s discussion and analysis, please refer to the Company’s filing on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2022 Highlights:

Three months ended

Tabular amounts in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except share and per share amounts December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Year ended

December 31,

2022 Period ended

December 31,

20212 Financial Net loss 520 389 7,363 1,412 Net loss per share, basic and diluted 0.01 0.01 0.09 0.06 Cash 9,128 171 9,128 171 Working capital 10,236 511 10,236 320 Total assets 13,022 13,666 13,022 13,666 Total liabilities 226 12,530 226 12,530 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted1 96,033,974 34,184,280

78,397,100

25,495,726

1The weighted average number of common shares outstanding is not increased for outstanding stock options and warrants when the effect is anti-dilutive.

2From the period of incorporation on January 14, 2021 to December 31, 2021

During the final quarter of 2022, HEVI continued to execute on its focused strategy of developing the Company’s 5.5 million acres of helium rights in southern Saskatchewan and advancing its ultimate goal of producing and selling helium, generating cash flow and driving positive returns for shareholders.

North American Helium (“NAH”), a strategic investor in HEVI and the Company’s counter-party on various farmout and seismic agreements, drilled two farmout wells in the fourth quarter. The first of these wells (Test Well #1) was cased for further evaluation and the second well (Test Well #2) was abandoned. Given helium development in Saskatchewan is still in its relative infancy, HEVI’s near and longer-term outlook for the potential of its vast asset base remains very positive.

To help drive continued development, further enhance the Company’s understanding of the play and facilitate the identification of future potential drilling targets, HEVI’s technical team is continuing to undertake extensive geological and geophysical modelling of its existing seismic trade database, while also seeking to add incremental seismic. Subsequent to December 31, 2022, HEVI successfully bolstered the Company’s seismic library by obtaining approximately 600km of existing 2D seismic lines.

The Company has also been successful in retaining ongoing financial flexibility, demonstrated by a positive working capital position of $10.2 million at the end of the year. Aligning with NAH through various farmout arrangements has afforded HEVI the ability to conserve capital while also having the right to participate in future development wells drilled on the Company lands, providing a truly differentiated position to support the Company’s future.

Outlook

HEVI continues to be excited about the prospect of a commercial helium development on its expansive land base, and looks forward to benefitting from the continued exploration and development of the Company’s asset base by NAH. There are numerous operational milestones in the near term for HEVI, including test well #3 at 12-11-05-10W3 (“Test Well #3”), which is expected to be spud by NAH on or before July 14, 2023. NAH is responsible for 100% of the drilling costs for Test Well #3 while HEVI retains a 20% working interest in the well, as per the enhanced farm-out agreement (the “Amended Farmout Agreement”) with NAH as announced on October 21, 2022. In addition, there are several other key milestones under the Amended Farmout Agreement which are expected to take place throughout the second and third quarters of 2023, including:

NAH must select drilling locations for two additional test wells at Fox and Gravelbourg (“ Test Well #4 ” and “ Test Well #5 ”) by June 30, 2023 as per the terms in the Amended Farmout Agreement; and

” and “ ”) by June 30, 2023 as per the terms in the Amended Farmout Agreement; and NAH has the option to select up to two additional well locations by June 30, 2023 and one additional well location by July 31, 2023 under two separate seismic agreements (collectively, the “Seismic Agreements”) also announced on October 21, 2022. Upon confirmation of these location selections, the remaining 5.5 million acres of HEVI’s land will be fully released, allowing the Company to pursue its own development program.

As the Company continues to advance its objectives and meet milestones, HEVI intends to provide ongoing updates to shareholders via news releases and to engage with existing and future potential shareholders through market engagement, its social media platforms and through conference attendance.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market, offering a compelling opportunity for investors.

