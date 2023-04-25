BEDNAR COSMETIC SURGERY ANNOUNCES IT HAS EXPANDED ITS OFFERINGS TO INCLUDE NEW ADVANCED SKINCARE TREATMENTS
Bednar Cosmetic Surgery and Aesthetic Philosophy have added two new laser treatments to its robust Aesthetic Philosophy offerings
By adding these two devices to our practice, patients will receive the best minimally invasive skin care treatments administered by trained practitioners dedicated to superior patient outcomes”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bednar Cosmetic Surgery and Aesthetic Philosophy, led by Founder Dr. Edward J. Bednar and Julie Gallo, MMS, PA-C, have added two new laser treatments to its robust Aesthetic Philosophy offerings, the Rohrer Aesthetics Spectrum and Pixel8 Pro. Our experienced practitioners utilizing these award-winning devices will provide our patients with unsurpassed outcomes with the most innovative advancements in minimally invasive skincare.
The Spectrum device offers patients the latest in effective laser hair removal for both small and large areas with a built-in contact cooling for superior patient comfort. The system also an advanced filter system that allows us to offer patients intense pulsed light treatments (IPL) which treat a host of skin ailments including red and brown spots, vascular reduction, spider veins and acne as well as many others. Additionally, we can offer safe and effective laser peels and modern photo facials.
The Pixel8-RF Pro micro-needling and CO2 Laser device provides the latest advancement in skin tightening and collagen induction therapy as well as skin resurfacing. The RF Micro-needling system combines the collagen stimulating effect of micro-needling with the skin tightening effect of radio-frequency (RF) to provide patients with meaningful improvements to their skin. Among the many benefits of the CO2 Laser, it provides unparalleled skin resurfacing, collagen production, hand rejuvenation, and skin tag removal. Some of the many modalities treated with the Pixel8 Pro include: fine lines and wrinkles, enlarged pores, stretch marks, facial acne scars, crepey skin, hand resurfacing, laser blepharoplasty, uneven skin tone, brown spots, and many more.
“Bednar Cosmetic Surgery and Aesthetic Philosophy has always been committed to the best dermatologic treatments in skin care and anti-aging” said Dr. Edward Bednar “By adding these two devices to our practice, patients will receive the best minimally invasive skin care treatments on the market today administered by trained practitioners dedicated to superior patient outcomes.”
For more information about these treatments or any of the offerings at Bednar Cosmetic Surgery and Aesthetic Philosophy and to schedule your free consultation, please visit our website at www.drbednar.com/non-surgical-medspa and/or call 831.475.1077.
About Bednar Cosmetic Surgery and Aesthetic Philosophy:
Bednar Cosmetic Surgery and Aesthetic Philosophy conveniently located at 439 N. Wendover Rd. Charlotte, NC is led by Dr. Edward Bednar and Julie Gallo, MMS, PA-C and offers a whole-body approach to beauty. Some of the many non-surgical solutions to aging include fat grafting, injectables, laser treatments and medical skincare.
Bednar Cosmetic Surgery and Aesthetic Philosophy’s core values include treating the whole person by making patients comfortable and providing complete procedural transparency. Each patient is treated with respect by finding the best procedure to meet the patient’s individual aesthetic goals.
For more information about the Bednar Cosmetic Surgery and Aesthetic Philosophy, please visit our website at www.drbednar.com/non-surgical-medspa and/or call 831.475.1077 and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for wellness and beauty tips as well as the latest on our growing list of technologies, procedures and monthly specials.
About Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc.:
Rohrer Aesthetics offers 11 devices in their aesthetic portfolio, addressing nearly every non-invasive aesthetic need in the marketplace. Mark Rohrer, Founder and President of Rohrer Aesthetics, has built the company on three pillars: Gold-Standard Devices, Service Excellence and Immersive and on-going Training. Since 2014, Rohrer has placed thousands of devices and continues to service over 3,500 customers in the United States. Rohrer Aesthetics is one of the fastest growing aesthetic medical device companies in the industry. Rohrer differentiates itself with its ever-expanding Clinical Education Division that adds value to each of Rohrer’s customers, long after the placement of the first device. The true validation of success lies in the fact that almost half of Rohrer customers continue to purchase additional Rohrer devices as their businesses grow.
For more information about Rohrer Aesthetics, please visit our website at www.rohreraesthetics.com
