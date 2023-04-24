Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,429 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,178 in the last 365 days.

InterCure Informs That An Application To Approve a Class Action Against 26 Cannabis Companies in Israel, Including InterCure, Was Filed to The Court In Israel

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, TORONTO, and HERZLIYA, Israel, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc) ("InterCure" or the "Company"), the leading cannabis company outside of North America, announces that on April 23, 2023, it was informed that an application for approval of a class action in Israel was filed against twenty-six defendants, among them the leading cannabis groups in Israel, including the Company and three of its subsidiaries.

The subject of the application is the alleged claim that the defendants are in violation of the advertising prohibitions included in the Israeli regulations overseeing medical cannabis in Israel.

The Company is currently considering the application and its likelihood of acceptance.

About InterCure (dba Canndoc)

InterCure (dba Canndoc) (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) is the leading, profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel’s largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.

For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co.

Contact:

InterCure Ltd.
Amos Cohen, Chief Financial Officer
amos@intercure.co


Primary Logo

You just read:

InterCure Informs That An Application To Approve a Class Action Against 26 Cannabis Companies in Israel, Including InterCure, Was Filed to The Court In Israel

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more