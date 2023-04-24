Top Producing Westchester Agent Dawn Knief Returns to Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty in Scarsdale

One of the leading real estate experts in the Westchester County luxury market, Knief is named among the top 1.5% of all agents nationwide

SCARSDALE, N.Y., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty today announced that award-winning real estate expert Dawn Knief has returned to the firm's Scarsdale brokerage. One of the leading agents in the Westchester County luxury market, Knief brings more than 20 years of real estate experience and a high-profile career that includes being named one of the top 1.5% of all agents nationwide.

Knief, who has worked with many well-known celebrities, athletes, corporate executives and dignitaries, has received multiple Five Star Diamond Awards and is a recipient of Westchester Magazine's Top Agent Award from 2021-2023. Sought after for her industry expertise, Knief has also been quoted in numerous publications including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Forbes and New York Post, and she has appeared on several television shows including NBC's "Open House NYC" with Sara Gore.

Throughout her career, Knief has developed a reputation as a dynamic negotiator, an agent who develops innovative ways to market each property and a tireless supporter of every client. She has extensive expertise in the competitive Westchester market and is also licensed in Connecticut.

"I care deeply for my clients at every price point and work just as hard for my entry level buyers and sellers as I do for my seasoned multi-million-dollar clientele," Knief said.

Knief worked with Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty for 17 years prior to moving to Compass five years ago.

"This brand has always meant a lot to me and to my clients," she said. "I have maintained close relationships within the company locally, nationally and internationally, and I'm thrilled to be returning to the firm with such tremendous support."

"I am excited to welcome Dawn back to the firm and to our brokerage, where her keen knowledge of luxury real estate, her broad client base and her resources throughout the local community will be a key highlight for us," said Scarsdale brokerage manager Brian Murray. "I know our clients will greatly benefit from her dedication, organization and highly responsive approach to client service."

About Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Founded in 1949, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty manages a $5.8 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 27 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Westchester County, New York. The company is one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty(R) affiliates globally and the 35th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. For more information, visit the website at juliabfee.com.

Sotheby's International Realty's worldwide network includes 1,075 offices throughout 81 countries and territories on six continents.

