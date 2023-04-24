Submit Release
Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. Files Form 20-F

MEXICO CITY, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista" or the "Company") VISTVISTA announced that it has filed its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier today.

Vista's Form 20-F can be accessed and downloaded from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.vistaenergy.com/investors. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of Vista's complete financial statements free of charge by requesting a copy from the contact below.

Enquiries:
Investor Relations:
ir@vistaenergy.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vista-energy-sab-de-cv-files-form-20-f-301806052.html

SOURCE Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V.

