Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $17 Billion by 2030 - Escalating Bandwidth Management Needs Trigger Widespread Adoption of DPI

DUBLIN, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Deep Packet Inspection (DPI): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market to Reach $17 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Integrated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$11.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Standalone segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR

The Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers.

Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Impact on Deep Packet Inspection Market

Shift towards Digital Technologies Enhances Prospects for Cybersecurity Technologies & Solutions

Impact of Pandemic on Businesses: % of Companies Affected by the COVID-19 Crisis

Threat to Security and Privacy-Increase in Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI): A Prelude

Deep Packet Inspection Techniques/ Approaches

DPI Benefits

Applications of DPI

DPI Scores Over Traditional SPI Firewall

SPI Vs. DPI: Compatibility with Various Network and Digital Concepts

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

The Economics of DPI Widen the Business Prospects

Key Growth Drivers

Product Segment Analysis: Integrated DPI Commands the Market

Regional Analysis

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success of DPI Market

Key Technical Limitations of DPI

Net Neutrality: The 'Red Hot Button' Issue for DPI

Privacy Concerns with DPI

Competitive Scenario

DPI Building Blocks Vendors on the Rise

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Use Case across Wide Range of Applications Sustains Momentum in DPI Market

Escalating Bandwidth Management Needs Trigger Widespread Adoption of DPI

Key Factors Influencing IP Traffic Growth

Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers

High Penetration of Smartphones and Tablets

Faster Broadband Speeds

Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications

IP Video: The Widely Used High-Bandwidth Application

DPI Deployments Soar amid Growing Emphasis on Network Security

DPI: A Key Enabler of Application Visibility in SIEM/SIM Systems

IoT Security: The New Growth Area for DPI

Established Role of DPI in Network Functions Virtualization Widens Business Prospects

DPI Comes to the Fore to Augment Network Packet Broker Functionality

DPI Holds Immense Potential to be a Vital Cog in AI-Driven Networks

Established Image in Key End-Use Verticals: Primary Market Driver

ISPs: Major End-Users of DPI Technology

DPI Offers ISPs with Application-Aware Traffic Management to Enhance QoS

DPI: A Key Tool for Content Optimization in ISP Network

ISPs Prioritize DPI in Traffic Filtering for Regulatory Compliance

DPI Finds Favor in Copyright Protection

ISPs Leverage DPI in User-Configurable Disablement of Applications

ISPs Incline towards DPI for Usage-Based Charging

DPI Streamlines ISP Data Offloading

Targeted Advertising with DPI

ISPs Rely on DPI for Network & Subscriber Analytics

DPI Emerges as Key Enabler of Application-Centric Mobile Networks

Government Sector: The Fastest Growing End-User Segment

Growing Bandwidth Needs of Enterprises Bode Well for DPI

Enterprises Seek DPI Capability to Streamline Bandwidth Allocation

Educational Institutions Rely on DPI for Bandwidth Management

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 67 Featured)

Allot Communications Ltd.

Broadcom Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ipoque GmbH

Qosmos

Sandvine Incorporated ULC

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC

SonicWALL L.L.C.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ktp9sd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets