PulseForge and Brewer Science Bring Photonic Debonding to Semiconductor Advanced Packaging at Scale

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PulseForge, Inc. and Brewer Science, Inc. bring substantial cost savings, increased throughput, and other benefits with photonic debonding to semiconductor advanced packaging. This collaboration combines a global leader in manufacturing next-generation materials and processes with a unique technology provider.

Photonic debonding is a revolutionary technology that uses high-intensity pulses of light in conjunction with a proprietary inorganic light-absorbing layer to debond temporarily bonded wafer pairs. Photonic debonding using Brewer Science BrewerBOND® series materials enable back-end-of-line processing of ultrathin wafers. Collectively, PulseForge and Brewer Science offer a unique photonic debonding wafer support system suitable for advanced packaging applications.

Photonic debonding provides a substantially lower cost of ownership over incumbent industry alternatives. Photonic debonding can process warped wafers without requiring expensive and time-consuming warpage adjustment hardware. Photonic debonding is the first to introduce a reusable inorganic release layer, resulting in a clean, ash-free debonding process.

Brewer Science and PulseForge are co-presenting Photonic Debonding for Wafer–Level Packaging at CS MANTECH on Thursday, May 18 at 2:40 pm (Session 18). Additionally, Brewer Science is a gold sponsor and will exhibit at booth 224 throughout the duration of CS MANTECH, May 15 through May 18, 2023.

About PulseForge, Inc.

PulseForge, Inc. utilizes applied energy in a precise and targeted manner to enable innovation in industrial manufacturing. Our expertise and tools empower our customers to explore novel materials and manufacturing methodologies, driving dynamic and efficient production at an industrial scale. Learn more at www.pulseforge.com

About Brewer Science, Inc.

Brewer Science is a global leader in developing and manufacturing next-generation materials and processes that foster the technology needed for tomorrow. Since 1981, we’ve expanded our technology portfolio within advanced lithography, advanced packaging, smart devices, and printed electronics to enable cutting-edge microdevices and unique quality monitoring systems for water and air applications. We are Certified Employee-Owned and a Certified B Corporation™, using our business as a force for good. Learn more at www.brewerscience.com.

