Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,439 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,078 in the last 365 days.

Kawasho Foods Expands Recall of Canned GEISHA Shrimp

RHODE ISLAND, April 24 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Kawasho Foods USA Inc., is expanding its recall of canned GEISHA medium shrimp to include all lots of this product. The recall is being expanded because there is a concern that this product has been under-processed and could be contaminated with clostridium botulinum.

Clostridium botulinum may cause a severe form of food poisoning. It can begin from six hours to two weeks after eating food that contains the toxin. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness. Botulism poisoning can cause respiratory paralysis, resulting in death, unless assistance with breathing (mechanical ventilation) is provided.

The recalled product was distributed to retailers nationwide from December 2022 through April 2023. The recalled product is packaged in a 4-ounce metal can with UPC 071140003909 on the back of the label. This is the only product affected by this recall.

Consumers should not eat this product even if it does not look or smell spoiled. Consumers should check any products they may have bought recently, and if they have any of the recalled product, they should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

There have been no reports of illness related to these products.

You just read:

Kawasho Foods Expands Recall of Canned GEISHA Shrimp

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more