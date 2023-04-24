Textainer Announces Date for the First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH; JSE:TXT) (“Textainer”, “we” and “our”), one of the world’s largest lessors of intermodal containers, will release first quarter 2023 financial results before the open of regular market trading on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.



Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Textainer’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.textainer.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-407-9039 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8470 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Textainer’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 2, 2023, through May 9, 2023, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13738067.

About Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Textainer has operated since 1979 and is one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers with more than 4 million TEU in our owned and managed fleet. We lease containers to approximately 200 customers, including all of the world's leading international shipping lines, and other lessees. Our fleet consists of standard dry freight, refrigerated intermodal containers, and dry freight specials, and we are one of the most reliable suppliers of new and used containers. Textainer operates via a network of 14 offices and approximately 400 independent depots worldwide. Textainer has a primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TGH) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: TXT).

