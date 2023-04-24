GREY WOLF ANIMAL HEALTH REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenue for the quarter up 16% year over year

Commenced trading on the TSX-V under the ticker "WOLF"

TORONTO, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp. WOLF ("Grey Wolf" or the "Company"), a Canadian diversified animal health company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Highlights

Revenue for the quarter increased year over year by 16.2% to $5.5 million . Revenue increased by 72.8% to $22.6 million for the year.

. Revenue increased by 72.8% to for the year. Gross profit increased year over year by 10.8% to $2.8 million for the quarter and 61.8% to $11.6 million for the year.

for the quarter and 61.8% to for the year. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $0.7 million for the quarter and increased 78.3% to $3.5 million for the year.

was for the quarter and increased 78.3% to for the year. Completed the previously announced qualifying transaction with Magen Ventures I Inc. ("Magen") during the fourth quarter and commenced trading on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol "WOLF".

"2022 was another successful year for Grey Wolf. We saw strong revenue growth in the quarter and the year driven by organic growth in both our Animal Health business unit and Pharmacy business unit. Our integrated sales and marketing strategy to both established brands and new product launches continues to increase our reach and frequency into clinics and supports our organic growth." said Angela Cechetto, Chief Executive Officer.

"During the fourth quarter, we completed the qualifying transaction with Magen and commenced trading on the TSX-V. This is yet another transformational step in our journey as a company and positions us well to pursue future growth initiatives as we continue to build a diversified animal health company" added Ms. Cechetto.

Key Financial Data and Comparative Results



Three months ended Twelve months ended

Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021









Revenue 5,528,231 4,759,149 22,635,367 13,095,439 Gross profit 2,798,683 2,524,817 11,564,344 7,148,969 Gross profit % 51 % 53 % 51 % 55 % Total operating expenses 2,945,266 2,674,519 11,920,289 7,078,559 Operating (loss) income for the period (146,583) (149,702) (355,945) 70,410









Income tax recovery (554,749) (939,517) (796,778) (922,186) Net profit (loss) for the period 5,796,578 (153,710) 2,543,196 (968,939)









Earnings (loss) per share







Basic and diluted 0.37 (0.01) 0.152 (0.069)









EBITDA 9,825,367 122,342 9,984,783 885,709 Adjusted EBITDA 734,823 379,891 3,484,026 1,953,081





















Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021









Total assets



39,309,105 36,233,587 Total liabilities



15,061,717 32,157,341

Results of Operations for the Fourth Quarter and Year-ended December 31, 2022

Revenue for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022, increased 16.2% to $5.5 million and 72.8% to $22.6 million, respectively, over the same periods in 2021. These increases were mainly due to organic revenue growth from the Animal Health business unit during 2022 as well as a full-year contribution from the Pharmacy business unit (versus four-months contribution in 2021).

Gross margins for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022, decreased to 51% compared to 53% and 55%, respectively, over the same periods in 2021. Gross margins were impacted by a full year contribution from the Pharmacy business unit and product mix in the Animal Health business unit. As a reflection of a trend throughout the global economy during 2022, cost of sales also increased due to (i) price increases paid for finished goods as suppliers of finished goods experienced increases to the prices of components, ingredients, and other inputs and (ii) increased shipping costs.

Total expenses for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022 increased 10.1% to $2.9 million and 68.4% to $11.9 million over the same periods in 2021. The increase is related to operational growth as well as the resumption of in-person sales and marketing activities that did not occur in 2021. Finally, there was also an increase in professional fees and outside services related to the Magen Transaction, completed in 2022, as compared to professional fees and outside services related to Grey Wolf's financing activities and the Trutina Acquisition completed in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased to $0.7 million in the fourth quarter 2022 versus $0.4 million in the prior year's quarter. For the year Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 78.3% to $3.5 million from $2.0 million in 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents were $6.9 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $4.4 million in 2021. As at December 31, 2022, the Company had outstanding borrowings of $10.1 million, of which $1.05 million are current and $9.05 million are non-current. The Company's debt bears fixed interest at a rate of 4.0% per annum on $10,000,000 and 10.0% per annum on the remaining $1,500,000 until September 2026.

Grey Wolf's financial statements and accompanying Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 are available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com .

1Non-IFRS Measures

Management uses both IFRS and Non-IFRS Measures to assess the financial and operating performance of the Company's operations. These Non-IFRS Measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Non-IFRS Measures referenced in this press release includes Adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before financing and special transaction costs (including, for greater certainty, fees related to the Magen Transaction, the Trutina Acquisition and related financing), interest and accretion expenses, income taxes, depreciation of property and equipment, depreciation of right of use assets, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, change in fair value of embedded derivatives, foreign exchange gains or losses, change in fair value of contingent consideration, and other income.. The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA as a key metric in assessing business performance and an important measure of operating performance and cash flow, providing useful information to investors and analysts.

The following table provides a summary of the differences between Grey Wolf's consolidated IFRS and Non-IFRS financial measures, which are reconciled below:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



Three months ended Twelve months ended

Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021









Net income (loss) for the period 5,796,578 (153,710) 2,543,196 (968,939)









Interest and accretion expense 4,216,660 768,549 6,682,150 1,655,101 Income taxes (554,749) (939,517) (796,778) (922,186) Depreciation of property and equipment 74,524 60,706 284,873 93,880 Depreciation of right of use assets 48,904 51,238 188,309 120,885 Amortization of intangible assets 243,450 335,076 1,083,033 906,968









EBITDA 9,825,367 122,342 9,984,783 885,709









Adjustments







Share-based compensation 68,045 54,538 211,178 180,991 Change in fair value of embedded derivatives (9,615,676) 175,314 (8,818,649) 267,534 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 10,604 (29) 44,136 (9,823) Change in fair value of contingent consideration - - - 72,972 Other income - (309) (10,000) (24,249) Financing and special transaction costs 446,483 28,035 2,072,578 579,947









Adjusted EBITDA 734,823 379,891 3,484,026 1,953,081

About Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp.‎

Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp., headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a diversified animal health ‎company founded by a veterinarian to bring to market a broad portfolio of products that meets the ‎unmet needs of veterinarians, clinics and pets. The Company's strategy is to in-license, acquire or develop innovative prescription and non-prescription products for commercialization in the veterinarian channel ‎in Canada. For additional information, please visit: www.greywolfah.com.‎

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information included in this press release contains forward-looking information with the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. This information includes statements concerning the Company's objectives, its strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "would", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plan", "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking information reflects management's beliefs and is based on information currently available. All forward-looking information in this press release is qualified by the following cautionary statements.

Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, assumptions may not be correct and objectives, strategic goals and priorities may not be achieved. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its subsidiaries, and cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of estimated or anticipated events or results.

A more detailed assessment of the risks that could cause actual results to materially differ than current expectations is contained in the Risk Factors section of Grey Wolf's Management Discussion and Analysis for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. Management undertakes no obligation, except as required by applicable law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp.