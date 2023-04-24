Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

AG Moody’s Statewide Prosecutors Secure 61-Year Prison Sentence for Man Convicted of Child Exploitation and Bestiality

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution secured a 61-year prison sentence for a man convicted on multiple counts of child exploitation, bestiality and sexual battery. A Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation found Shane Logan Keith used peer-to-peer software to engage in child exploitation. Recovered evidence showed at least 16,000 videos of children as young as only months-old being forced to engage in sexual conduct including bestiality, bondage and sexual battery. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children identified many of these children.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “This case is extremely disturbing. As a mother, I am horrified by these terrible crimes—some involving children as young as just a few months old. The defendant also sexually abused animals. I am grateful to our Statewide Prosecutors for ensuring he will remain behind bars for decades.”

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “Heinous crimes like these that take advantage of the most vulnerable members of our communities are unconscionable and have no place in our society. As I’ve publicly warned such criminals before, if you prey on our innocents, we will hunt you down. I am grateful to our FDLE investigators and to Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution for bringing this criminal to justice and ensuring a long prison sentence.”

In addition to the evidence of child exploitation, the investigation also led to the discovery of several videos of the defendant engaging in sexual activity with at least three dogs. The defendant admitted to law enforcement that he owned all the equipment. At trial, the defendant admitted to sexual activity with dogs and aggravated animal cruelty, but denied involvement in child exploitation. However, ample records from the electronics and witnesses corroborated the defendant was responsible for the child exploitation. This activity dated back to 2015, with the most recent incidences occurring just two days before the execution of the search warrant.

A jury previously found the defendant guilty of 50 counts of possession of child pornography, 3 counts of sexual activity with animals and 1 count of aggravated animal cruelty.

Keith is sentenced to 61 years in prison.