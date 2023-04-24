BEAMR IMAGING LTD. FILES ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

/EIN News/ -- Herzeliya, Israel, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamr Imaging Ltd. (Nasdaq: BMR) (“Beamr”), an innovator of video encoding, transcoding and optimization solutions that enable high quality, performance, and unmatched bitrate efficiency for video and images, today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The report is available on the SEC’s website, at www.sec.gov and Beamr’s Investor Relations website, at https://www.investors.beamr.com/ .

Shareholders can obtain copies of Beamr’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by making a request within a reasonable period of time to Beamr’s Investor Relations Department at investorrelations@beamr.com .

About Beamr



Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR) is the world leader in content adaptive video solutions. Backed by 53 granted patents, and winner of the 2021 Technology and Engineering Emmy® award and the 2021 Seagate Lyve Innovator of the Year award, Beamr's perceptual optimization technology enables up to a 50% reduction in bitrate with guaranteed quality. www.beamr.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 24, 2023 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.