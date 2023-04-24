Skyline Announces Change in Leadership

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Investments Inc. (“Skyline” or “Company”) (TASE: SKLN) announced today that Mr. Rob Waxman, current Chief Financial Officer, will be leaving Skyline effective as of April 30, 2023. Rob is leaving for personal reasons and has agreed to assist the Company with transitioning his responsibilities for the remainder of the year.



Rob has led many strategic initiatives, including modernizing the finance function, financially navigating the Company through COVID and most recently refinancing all of the Company’s secured debt. “I am extremely proud to have worked with such a great group of people and I want to thank the team and specifically Blake Lyon for his partnership,” said Mr. Waxman

Blake Lyon, CEO commented “we are disappointed that Rob is leaving Skyline but we want to thank him for his commitment and dedication to the Company over the past 5 years. Rob helped Skyline through arguably the most difficult years our industry has faced, with Skyline coming out of Covid with less debt and more cash than when it started. We would like to wish Rob the best in his future endeavours.”

Ms. Neha Kapelus, VP, Finance, has been appointed as a signing officer of the Company, reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer effective as of the same date.

For more information:

Blake D. Lyon

Chief Executive Officer

blakel@skylineinvestments.com

1 (519) 535-8651

Oded Ben Chorin

KM Investor Relations

+972-3-5167620

oded@km-ir.co.il