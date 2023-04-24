Submit Release
GasLog Partners LP Announces Date for First-Quarter 2023 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- Majuro, Marshall Islands, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --   GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners” or the “Partnership”) (NYSE: GLOP) today announced that its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 will be released before the market opens on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

GasLog Partners will host a conference call to discuss its results for the first quarter of 2023 at 8.00 a.m. EDT (3.00 p.m. EEST) on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The Partnership’s senior management will review the operational and financial performance for the period.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the GasLog Partners website (http://www.gaslogmlp.com/investors).

The conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by pre-registering using the link provided at http://www.gaslogmlp.com/investors.  Upon registering, each participant will be provided with a Participant Dial-in Number, and a unique Personal PIN.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the GasLog Partners website (http://www.gaslogmlp.com/investors).

Contacts:

Robert Brinberg
Rose & Company
Phone: +1 212-517-0810
Email: gaslog@roseandco.com

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners is an owner, operator and acquirer of LNG carriers. The Partnership’s fleet consists of eleven wholly-owned LNG carriers as well as three vessels on a bareboat charters, with an average carrying capacity of approximately 159,000 cbm. GasLog Partners is a publicly traded master limited partnership (NYSE: GLOP) but has elected to be treated as a C corporation for U.S. income tax purposes and therefore its investors receive an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 with respect to any distributions declared and received. Visit GasLog Partners’ website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com.


