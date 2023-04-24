ChampionX Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue of $948.3 million, increased 10% year-over-year

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) today announced first quarter of 2023 results. Revenue was $948.3 million, net income attributable to ChampionX was $63.5 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $175.6 million. Income before income taxes margin was 9.7% and adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.5%. Cash from operating activities was $92.4 million and free cash flow was $69.4 million.

CEO Commentary

“The first quarter demonstrated the strength and resiliency of our ChampionX portfolio as we delivered adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, generated strong free cash flow, and returned excess capital to our shareholders. This was the direct result of our employees around the world consistently serving our customers well, and I am grateful to them for their dedication to our corporate purpose of improving lives,” ChampionX’s President and Chief Executive Officer Sivasankaran “Soma” Somasundaram said.

“During the first quarter of 2023, we generated revenue of $948 million, which increased 10% year-over-year. Revenue declined 4% sequentially, driven by a typical seasonal decline in international operations, partially offset by higher volumes in the North American market. All four segments recorded sequential growth in North America. Digital revenue grew 6% sequentially and 32% year-over-year, driven by strong customer adoption of our fit-for-purpose digital solutions. We generated net income attributable to ChampionX of $64 million, which increased 73% year-over-year and decreased 6% sequentially, and adjusted EBITDA of $176 million, which increased 41% year-over-year and declined 2% sequentially. Our continued focus on margin expansion is delivering sustainable results. Our adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by approximately 410 basis points year-over-year and 40 basis points sequentially in the first quarter, as productivity improvements and increased pricing realization offset the impact of seasonally lower sales volumes.

“Cash flow from operating activities was $92 million during the first quarter, and we generated free cash flow of $69 million during the period, which represented 39% of our adjusted EBITDA for the period. Cash flow was strong and above typical first quarter patterns given strong operating discipline and working capital management. Through our regular cash dividend of $15 million and $40 million of ChampionX share repurchases, we returned 80% of our free cash flow in the first quarter to our shareholders and we remain committed to return at least 60% of free cash flow to shareholders through-the-cycle. We also maintain a strong balance sheet and robust liquidity, ending the first quarter with $915 million of liquidity, including $248 million of cash and $667 million of available capacity on our revolving credit facility.

“As we look to the second quarter, we expect a seasonal rebound in our international businesses and continued positive momentum in our shorter-cycle North American businesses. We are already seeing good volume pick-up in international markets in the month of April. On a consolidated basis, in the second quarter, we expect revenue to be between $970 million and $1.0 billion. We expect adjusted EBITDA of $182 million to $190 million. We continue to remain focused on driving margin expansion and we expect our adjusted EBITDA margin to progressively improve through the year, and we now expect to deliver an exit rate of greater than 20% in the fourth quarter of this year. We expect our 2023 cash generation to be strong, converting at least 50% of our adjusted EBITDA to free cash flow, and we remain committed to returning at least 60% of our free cash flow to our shareholders during the year.

“We continue to see constructive demand tailwinds in our businesses that support a favorable multi-year outlook for our sector, even in the face of a more uneven broader macro environment. Given the resiliency of our production-oriented business portfolio and the importance of producing assets to customers, along with our industry-leading technology and services, we are confident that we will continue to deliver solid revenue and bottom-line growth, adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and strong cash generation as this multi-year energy up-cycle progresses. We remain committed to creating value for our shareholders through a disciplined capital allocation framework, which includes high-return organic investment and returning cash to shareholders. Our differentiated technology and innovation capabilities uniquely position ChampionX to help our customers maximize the value of their producing assets in sustainable and cost-effective ways, and I am thankful to lead such a talented and motivated team.”

Production Chemical Technologies

Production Chemical Technologies revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was $591.7 million, a decrease of $44.9 million, or 7%, sequentially, due to declines internationally, offset partially by higher volumes in the U.S.

Segment operating profit was $66.3 million and adjusted segment EBITDA was $105.1 million. Segment operating profit margin was 11.2%, a decrease of 394 basis points, sequentially, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 17.8%, a decrease of 127 basis points, sequentially. The decrease in segment operating profit margin and adjusted segment EBITDA margin reflects the decline in international revenue noted above, driven primarily by typical seasonality. Additionally, the sequential results were impacted by a one-time $13.0 million charge to write down the assets of the Chemical Technologies Russia Business.

Production & Automation Technologies

Production & Automation Technologies revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was $251.5 million, an increase of $7.4 million, or 3%, sequentially, due to higher demand in our North American businesses.

Revenue from digital products was $57.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, up 6% sequentially, and up 32% year-over-year.

Segment operating profit was $34.8 million and adjusted segment EBITDA was $59.8 million. Segment operating profit margin was 13.8%, an increase of 642 basis points, sequentially, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 23.8%, an increase of 305 basis points, sequentially. The increase in adjusted EBITDA margin was driven by higher sales volumes, favorable cost variances and product mix, and productivity improvements.

Drilling Technologies

Drilling Technologies revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was $56.7 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 5%, sequentially, driven by increased sales volumes of our diamond cutters and diamond bearings products.

Segment operating profit was $11.9 million and adjusted segment EBITDA was $13.5 million. Segment operating profit margin was 21.0%, an increase of 344 basis points, sequentially, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 23.7%, an increase of 330 basis points, sequentially, in each case due to increased volumes and lower costs associated with serving customers.

Reservoir Chemical Technologies

Reservoir Chemical Technologies revenue in the first quarter 2023 was $25.8 million, flat sequentially.

Segment operating profit was $2.0 million and adjusted segment EBITDA was $4.0 million. Segment operating profit margin was 7.7%, as compared to a segment operating loss margin of 65.7% in the prior quarter, primarily due to the fourth quarter of 2022 being negatively impacted by a goodwill impairment charge of $39.6 million. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 15.5%, an increase of 212 basis points, sequentially.

Q1 2023 Other Business Highlights

During the first quarter, ChampionX announced that its Board of Directors increased the regular quarterly dividend to $0.085 per share of common stock, a 13 percent increase.

ChampionX was awarded a minimum five-year contract extension for production chemicals and services with a supermajor IOC in Southeast Asia. Key to winning the award was the high degree of collaboration and integration between the operator and ChampionX, cemented by our 15-year track record of safe and reliable operations, while also consistently delivering superior value through innovation and continuous improvement.

Our Chemical Technologies Midstream team was awarded several UltraFab units associated with a new gas plant in East Texas, as well as for upgrades to existing plants.

Production & Automation Technologies achieved a record installation quarter for ESP technology, with over half of the quarterly installs coming from new technologies introduced into the market over the last two years.

Production & Automation Technologies Digital revenue grew 6% sequentially and 32% year-over-year, led by Smarten TM well-site automation and control, XSPOC TM production optimization suite and downhole sensing technology.

well-site automation and control, XSPOC production optimization suite and downhole sensing technology. Production & Automation Technologies secured a full suite chemical dosing tender in the Middle East with Ichem TM dosing and control skids, chemistry and services that significantly extend mean time between failure for ESP, PCP and rod lifted wells.

dosing and control skids, chemistry and services that significantly extend mean time between failure for ESP, PCP and rod lifted wells. Drilling Technologies continues to see strong demand for our differentiated diamond bearings technology.

Drilling Technologies reported strong adoption of new technologies in Q1 across all of their customers.

Conference Call Details

ChampionX Corporation will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results and outlook. The call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Presentation materials that supplement the conference call will be available on ChampionX’s website at investors.championx.com.

To listen to the call via a live webcast, please visit ChampionX’s website at investor.championx.com. The call will also be available by dialing 1-888-396-8049 in the United States or 1-416-764-8646 for international calls. Please call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and reference ChampionX conference call number 40158679.

A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days on ChampionX’s website.

About Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), this news release presents non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted segment EBITDA margin, adjusted net income attributable to ChampionX and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ChampionX, provide useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations because they reflect the core operating results of our businesses and help facilitate comparisons of operating performance across periods. In addition, free cash flow, free cash flow to adjusted EBITDA ratio, and free cash flow to revenue ratio provide useful information to investors because they reflect the core operating results of our businesses and help facilitate comparisons of operating performance across periods. In addition, these measures are used by management to measure our ability to generate positive cash flow for debt reduction and to support our strategic objectives. Although management believes the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures are good tools for internal use and the investment community in evaluating ChampionX’s overall financial performance, the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

This press release contains certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA. The Company has not provided projected net income attributable to ChampionX or a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA. Management cannot predict with a reasonable degree of accuracy certain of the necessary components of net income attributable to ChampionX, such as depreciation and amortization expense. As such, a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net income attributable to ChampionX is not available without unreasonable effort. The actual amount of depreciation and amortization, in particular, and other amounts excluded from adjusted EBITDA will have a significant impact on net income attributable to ChampionX.

About ChampionX

ChampionX is a global leader in chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely, efficiently, and sustainably around the world. ChampionX’s expertise, innovative products, and digital technologies provide enhanced oil and gas production, transportation, and real-time emissions monitoring throughout the lifecycle of a well. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championX.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements relating to future actions and results, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements relate to, among other things, ChampionX's market position and growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements include statements related to ChampionX’s expectations regarding the performance of the business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources of ChampionX. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic, competitive, strategic, technological, tax, regulatory or other factors that affect the operations of ChampionX’s businesses. You are encouraged to refer to the documents that ChampionX files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” in ChampionX’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in ChampionX’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ChampionX’s forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the day they are made and ChampionX undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

CHAMPIONX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2022 Revenue $ 948,347 $ 985,855 $ 865,960 Cost of goods and services 664,992 703,232 658,350 Gross profit 283,355 282,623 207,610 Costs and expenses: Selling, general and administrative expense 160,816 146,835 150,360 Goodwill impairment — 39,617 — Loss on disposal groups 12,965 1,978 — Interest expense, net 12,466 11,622 11,363 Other expense (income), net 5,295 (4,706 ) 1,320 Income before income taxes 91,813 87,277 44,567 Provision for income taxes 28,669 21,008 6,394 Net income 63,144 66,269 38,173 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (388 ) (1,588 ) 1,471 Net income attributable to ChampionX $ 63,532 $ 67,857 $ 36,702 Earnings per share attributable to ChampionX: Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.34 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.33 $ 0.18 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 198,286 199,232 203,079 Diluted 202,440 204,389 208,850

CHAMPIONX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 247,996 $ 250,187 Receivables, net 539,380 601,061 Inventories, net 591,788 542,543 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 89,334 104,790 Total current assets 1,468,498 1,498,581 Property, plant and equipment, net 739,853 734,810 Goodwill 666,689 679,488 Intangible assets, net 286,888 305,010 Other non-current assets 165,408 169,594 Total assets $ 3,327,336 $ 3,387,483 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 6,250 $ 6,250 Accounts payable 539,166 469,566 Other current liabilities 295,591 383,160 Total current liabilities 841,007 858,976 Long-term debt 595,938 621,702 Other long-term liabilities 220,222 229,590 Stockholders’ equity: ChampionX stockholders’ equity 1,688,707 1,694,550 Noncontrolling interest (18,538 ) (17,335 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 3,327,336 $ 3,387,483

CHAMPIONX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 63,144 $ 38,173 Depreciation and amortization 56,710 57,699 Loss on disposal group 12,965 — Deferred income taxes (8,441 ) (7,788 ) Gain on disposal of fixed assets (534 ) (5,070 ) Receivables 62,673 (73,262 ) Inventories (63,139 ) (81,283 ) Accounts payable 40,708 27,184 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (39,051 ) 28,746 Leased assets (9,830 ) (5,265 ) Other (22,827 ) (22,259 ) Net cash flows provided by (used for) operating activities 92,378 (43,125 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (26,530 ) (30,597 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 3,505 12,731 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (3,198 ) Net cash used for investing activities (23,025 ) (21,064 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt (26,563 ) (6,713 ) Repurchases of common stock (40,428 ) — Dividends paid (15,011 ) — Other 10,895 (3,085 ) Net cash used for financing activities (71,107 ) (9,798 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (437 ) (582 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,191 ) (74,569 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 250,187 255,178 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 247,996 $ 180,609

CHAMPIONX CORPORATION

BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Segment revenue: Production Chemical Technologies $ 591,684 $ 636,539 $ 514,972 Production & Automation Technologies 251,548 244,181 220,349 Drilling Technologies 56,707 53,797 56,859 Reservoir Chemical Technologies 25,806 25,698 39,900 Corporate and other 22,602 25,640 33,880 Total revenue $ 948,347 $ 985,855 $ 865,960 Income before income taxes: Segment operating profit (loss): Production Chemical Technologies $ 66,314 $ 96,418 $ 31,263 Production & Automation Technologies 34,792 18,104 24,710 Drilling Technologies 11,887 9,426 15,220 Reservoir Chemical Technologies 1,987 (16,884 ) (3,469 ) Total segment operating profit 114,980 107,064 67,724 Corporate and other 10,701 8,165 11,794 Interest expense, net 12,466 11,622 11,363 Income before income taxes $ 91,813 $ 87,277 $ 44,567 Operating profit margin / income before income taxes margin: Production Chemical Technologies 11.2 % 15.1 % 6.1 % Production & Automation Technologies 13.8 % 7.4 % 11.2 % Drilling Technologies 21.0 % 17.5 % 26.8 % Reservoir Chemical Technologies 7.7 % (65.7 )% (8.7 )% ChampionX Consolidated 9.7 % 8.9 % 5.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Production Chemical Technologies $ 105,060 $ 121,092 $ 66,876 Production & Automation Technologies 59,814 50,620 45,006 Drilling Technologies 13,463 10,998 17,319 Reservoir Chemical Technologies 3,999 3,437 (250 ) Corporate and other (6,729 ) (7,311 ) (4,123 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 175,607 $ 178,836 $ 124,828 Adjusted EBITDA margin Production Chemical Technologies 17.8 % 19.0 % 13.0 % Production & Automation Technologies 23.8 % 20.7 % 20.4 % Drilling Technologies 23.7 % 20.4 % 30.5 % Reservoir Chemical Technologies 15.5 % 13.4 % (0.6 )% ChampionX Consolidated 18.5 % 18.1 % 14.4 %

CHAMPIONX CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Net income attributable to ChampionX $ 63,532 $ 67,857 $ 36,702 Pre-tax adjustments: Loss on disposal group(1) 12,965 1,978 — Russia sanctions compliance and impacts(2) 521 (2,909 ) — Restructuring and other related charges 4,399 (16,784 ) 9,107 Goodwill impairment — 39,617 — Merger integration costs 245 1,001 5,241 Acquisition costs and related adjustments(3) (3,512 ) (7,112 ) (3,512 ) Intellectual property defense — 27 363 Tax impact of adjustments (4,561 ) 3,848 (2,352 ) Adjusted net income attributable to ChampionX 73,589 87,523 45,549 Tax impact of adjustments 4,561 (3,848 ) 2,352 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (388 ) (1,588 ) 1,471 Depreciation and amortization 56,710 64,119 57,699 Provision for income taxes 28,669 21,008 6,394 Interest expense, net 12,466 11,622 11,363 Adjusted EBITDA $ 175,607 $ 178,836 $ 124,828

_______________________

(1) Amounts represent the loss recorded to properly adjust the carrying value of our CT Russia Business to the lower of carrying value or fair value less costs to sell.

(2) Includes charges incurred related to legal and professional fees to comply with, as well as additional foreign currency exchange losses associated with, the sanctions imposed in Russia.

(3) Includes revenue associated with the amortization of a liability established as part of the Merger, representing unfavorable terms under the Cross Supply Agreement, as well as costs incurred for the acquisition of businesses.

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Diluted earnings per share attributable to ChampionX $ 0.31 $ 0.33 $ 0.18 Per share adjustments: Loss on disposal group 0.06 0.01 — Russia sanctions compliance and impacts — (0.01 ) — Restructuring and other related charges 0.03 (0.08 ) 0.04 Goodwill impairment — 0.19 — Merger integration costs — — 0.03 Acquisition costs and related adjustments (0.02 ) (0.03 ) (0.02 ) Intellectual property defense — — — Tax impact of adjustments (0.02 ) 0.02 (0.01 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ChampionX $ 0.36 $ 0.43 $ 0.22

CHAMPIONX CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Production Chemical Technologies Segment operating profit $ 66,314 $ 96,418 $ 31,263 Non-GAAP adjustments 14,567 1,591 11,636 Depreciation and amortization 24,179 23,083 23,977 Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 105,060 $ 121,092 $ 66,876 Production & Automation Technologies Segment operating profit $ 34,792 $ 18,104 $ 24,710 Non-GAAP adjustments 785 3,461 (4,189 ) Depreciation and amortization 24,237 29,055 24,485 Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 59,814 $ 50,620 $ 45,006 Drilling Technologies Segment operating profit $ 11,887 $ 9,426 $ 15,220 Non-GAAP adjustments — (7 ) 363 Depreciation and amortization 1,576 1,579 1,736 Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 13,463 $ 10,998 $ 17,319 Reservoir Chemical Technologies Segment operating profit $ 1,987 $ (16,884 ) $ (3,469 ) Non-GAAP adjustments 395 15,567 743 Depreciation and amortization 1,617 4,754 2,476 Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 3,999 $ 3,437 $ (250 ) Corporate and other Segment operating profit $ (23,167 ) $ (19,787 ) $ (23,157 ) Non-GAAP adjustments (1,129 ) (4,794 ) 2,646 Depreciation and amortization 5,101 5,648 5,025 Interest expense, net 12,466 11,622 11,363 Segment adjusted EBITDA $ (6,729 ) $ (7,311 ) $ (4,123 )

Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Free Cash Flow Cash flows from operating activities $ 92,378 $ 195,093 $ (43,125 ) Less: Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sale of fixed assets (23,025 ) (26,463 ) (17,866 ) Free cash flow $ 69,353 $ 168,630 $ (60,991 ) Cash From Operating Activities to Revenue Ratio Cash flows from operating activities $ 92,378 $ 195,093 $ (43,125 ) Revenue $ 948,347 $ 985,855 $ 865,960 Cash from operating activities to revenue ratio 10 % 20 % (5 )% Free Cash Flow to Revenue Ratio Free cash flow $ 69,353 $ 168,630 $ (60,991 ) Revenue $ 948,347 $ 985,855 $ 865,960 Free cash flow to revenue ratio 7 % 17 % (7 )% Free Cash Flow to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio Free cash flow $ 69,353 $ 168,630 $ (60,991 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 175,607 $ 178,836 $ 124,828 Free cash flow to adjusted EBITDA ratio 39 % 94 % (49 )%



