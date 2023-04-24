Submit Release
Three foreign groups plan to pour $3.7 billion into Việt Nam

VIETNAM, April 24 - HÀ NỘI — Three foreign groups unveiled their plans to pour US$3.7 billion into Việt Nam at the Prime Minister’s meeting with foreign investors in Hà Nội on Saturday, reported the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Among them, a group from the Republic of Korea is to invest $1.6 billion in heavy industry and logistics production; a German investor is eyeing green production using renewable energy with an estimated capital of $1.5 billion; and a Japanese investor plans to spend $600 million on medical equipment production.

To welcome the investment wave, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng said Việt Nam needs to prepare the necessary conditions, including "packages" of preferential policies and support for new investment in the context of the global minimum tax to be applied in 2024, improve the competitiveness of the investment environment and harmonise the interests of investors.

In the long term, Việt Nam will continue to remove bottlenecks in mobilising resources and production and trade. It will step up the disbursement of capital and consolidate trust with the motto "Placing the people and businesses at the centre, the subject, the goal and the driving force of development,” he said. — VNS

