Patina Maldives, Fari Islands Sets a New Standard for Eco-Friendly Hospitality with Innovative Practices

Patina Hotels & Resorts, the latest hospitality concept by Capella Hotel Group, is taking innovative steps towards sustainability with its inaugural flagship property, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands. The brand is committed to renewable energy and plans to expand its solar plant to provide 50% of the resort’s energy needs for its food and beverage needs and beyond by 2030. It also aims to invest in long-term blue carbon partnerships and add solar panels onto the beach villas and water villas.

The resort also has a focus on coral propagation and is partnering with Kevala Ceramics to introduce handmade ceramic frames as a natural alternative to other materials widely used. Patina’s marine biologist, Oshin Christopher, along with guests, has completed 40 coral frames, and 30 ceramic structures, and planted 1,500 fragment corals into the house reef. These initiatives reflect Patina’s commitment to sustainability and its focus on creating a better future for the hospitality industry.

Capella Hotel Group has taken significant steps to minimize its environmental footprint. In addition to its strategic partnership with Earth Check, the leading scientific benchmarking certification and advisory group for travel and tourism, Capella Hotel Group has set Science Based Targets, in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. To achieve these targets, Capella and Patina properties have implemented various F&B sustainability initiatives that support sustainable food sourcing, waste reduction, and other beneficial measures.

As the demand for eco-conscious choices among modern travellers grows, Patina Hotel Group’s dedication to promoting responsible tourism practices and reducing its environmental impact serves as an inspiration to other hospitality brands worldwide. By implementing sustainable practices such as these, Patina is setting a new standard in the industry and contributing towards a more sustainable future.

“At Capella Hotel Group, we believe that sustainability is a fundamental principle to drive future direction. As part of this commitment to reducing our environmental impact and promoting responsible tourism practices, we are proud to practice these food and beverage sustainability initiatives on Earth Day and throughout the year,” says Cristiano Rinaldi, President of Capella Hotel Group. “By sourcing sustainable ingredients from local suppliers, we can create unique dining experiences while also providing support for the communities in which we operate and protect vulnerable ecosystems.”