Laugh to Your Heart’s Content and Celebrate World Laughter Day 2023 with Sun Siyam Resorts

Sun Siyam Resorts know how to put a smile on their guest’s faces and enrich their bespoke programme of private-island experiences during World Laughter Day through fantastic comedy performances by renowned stand-up comedy artists Ali Al Sayed, Mina Liccione, Amr Elassal, and Imah Dumagay.

Laughter is indeed the best medicine that one can have and certainly brings people from around the world together hence to celebrate World Laughter Day this year, Siyam World Maldives has set the stage for a comedy performance by the astounding comedy couple Ali Al Sayed and Mina Liccione.

Dubai’s Ali Al Sayed is a well-known comedian in the industry and his lightning-fast wit and rapport with audiences have allowed him to perform in numerous shows on the iconic and historic Comic Strip Live in New York – Headlining in Caroline’s on Broadway, performing in the Gotham Comedy Club and the New York American Arab Comedy Festival. He was dubbed the “funniest person of the year” by Rolling Stones ME and was listed as the most influential comedian of the year in 2011 by Toastmasters USA.

Mina Liccione is an award-winning performing artist, comedian and Arts Professor hailing from New York. She has toured internationally and performed alongside stellar stand-up comedians including Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Michael Winslow, and Judah Friedlander and can currently be seen on all three seasons of Comedy Central Arabia’s & Comedy Central Presents…Stand-up TV Show airing Sunday nights on OSN.

Mina was awarded “Best One Woman Show” at the WOW Festival in San Francisco, was rated “Funniest People in 2012” by Rolling Stone Magazine, and is a two-time nominee for “Best Female Personality” by Ahlan! Magazine and was voted “Most Inspiring Woman” in the UAE by Philly Arabia.

Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives is hosting comedy couple Amr Elassal and Imah Dumagay on the night of World Laughter Day for a fun and comedic celebration.

Amr Elassal decided to take the comedy scene by storm, and he hasn’t looked back since. His witty act and talent for connecting with his audience by sharing his hilarious observations on the absurdity of everyday life have put him on the map. Amr has opened for the internationally acclaimed comedian and actress, Luisa Omielan and shared the stage with Ahmed Ahmed during Dubai Comedy Festival 2022.

Imah Dumagay is the first Filipina comic in GCC. She’s a comedic force to be reckoned with, a pillar of the UAE comedy scene since 2018. An award-winning stand-up comedian who left the monotony of a 9-5 job to fully dive into the world of comedy. With four full-length solo comedy shows under her belt, all held at the prestigious The Theatre Mall of the Emirates, she’s undoubtedly a comedic storm that will leave you laughing on the floor.

