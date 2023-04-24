Submit Release
Announcement of Nationwide Ceasefire in Sudan

Following intense negotiation over the past 48 hours, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have agreed to implement a nationwide ceasefire starting at midnight on April 24, to last for 72 hours.  During this period, the United States urges the SAF and RSF to immediately and fully uphold the ceasefire.  To support a durable end to the fighting, the United States will coordinate with regional and international partners, and Sudanese civilian stakeholders, to assist in the creation of a committee to oversee the negotiation, conclusion, and implementation of a permanent cessation of hostilities and humanitarian arrangements in Sudan.  We will continue to work with the Sudanese parties and our partners toward the shared goal of a return to civilian government in Sudan.

