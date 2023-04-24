Submit Release
Northeast Bank Reports Third Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Maine, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $12.5 million, or $1.69 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to net income of $10.6 million, or $1.36 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 was $32.1 million, or $4.35 per diluted common share, compared to $31.9 million, or $3.98 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2022.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on May 19, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023.

“We reported strong results in our third fiscal quarter,” said Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “As a result of the historic loan growth during our second fiscal quarter, we increased the National Lending Division’s interest income by $29.1 million, or 140.2%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and by $13.8 million, or 38.3%, compared with the quarter ended December 31, 2022. We successfully integrated $998.5 million in loans purchased during the second fiscal quarter into our existing loan portfolio and maintained careful underwriting standards. Utilizing our at-the-market stock offering plan, we issued 160 thousand shares of common stock during the quarter at a weighted average net proceeds per share of $42.78.” Mr. Wayne continued, “As a result of this activity, we are reporting earnings of $1.69 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 18.5%, and a return on average assets of 1.8% for the quarter.”

As of March 31, 2023, total assets were $2.87 billion, an increase of $1.28 billion, or 81.1%, from total assets of $1.58 billion as of June 30, 2022.

1.  The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023:

  Loan Portfolio Changes
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
  March 31, 2023
Balance		   December 31, 2022
Balance		   Change ($)   Change (%)
  (Dollars in thousands)
National Lending Purchased $ 1,460,598     $ 1,483,567     $ (22,969 )     (1.55 %)
National Lending Originated   994,707       963,775       30,932       3.21 %
SBA National   25,537       27,239       (1,702 )     (6.25 %)
Community Banking   28,953       30,176       (1,223 )     (4.05 %)
Total $ 2,509,795     $ 2,504,757     $ 5,038       0.20 %
                               
                               
                               
  Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023
  March 31, 2023
Balance		   June 30, 2022
Balance		   Change ($)   Change (%)
  (Dollars in thousands)
National Lending Purchased $ 1,460,598     $ 477,682     $ 982,916       205.77 %
National Lending Originated   994,707       759,229       235,478       27.67 %
SBA National   25,537       33,046       (7,509 )     (22.72 %)
Community Banking   28,953       34,909       (5,956 )     (17.06 %)
Total $ 2,509,795     $ 1,304,866     $ 1,204,929       92.34 %

Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 totaled $138.6 million, which consisted of $21.5 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 90.6% of unpaid principal balance, and $117.1 million of originated loans.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:

  National Lending Portfolio
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2023   2022
  Purchased   Originated   Total   Purchased   Originated   Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:                                              
Unpaid principal balance $ 23,715     $ 117,108     $ 140,823     $ 32,079     $ 152,105     $ 184,184  
Net investment basis   21,493       117,108       138,601       23,920       152,105       176,025  
                                               
Loan returns during the period:                                              
Yield   7.62 %     9.23 %     8.26 %     8.25 %     6.94 %     7.50 %
Total Return on Purchased Loans (1)   7.62 %     N/A       7.62 %     8.30 %     N/A       8.30 %
                                               
  Nine Months Ended March 31,
  2023   2022
  Purchased   Originated   Total   Purchased   Originated   Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:                                              
Unpaid principal balance $ 1,260,530     $ 472,820     $ 1,733,350     $ 162,492     $ 414,989     $ 577,481  
Net investment basis   1,095,003       472,820       1,567,823       151,412       414,989       566,401  
                                               
Loan returns during the period:                                              
Yield   7.83 %     8.57 %     8.20 %     8.80 %     6.61 %     7.55 %
Total Return on Purchased Loans (1)   7.83 %     N/A       7.83 %     8.80 %     N/A       8.80 %
                                               
Total loans as of period end:                                              
Unpaid principal balance $ 1,650,072     $ 994,707     $ 2,644,779     $ 516,972     $ 680,568     $ 1,197,540  
Net investment basis   1,460,598       994,707       2,455,305       479,824       680,568       1,160,392  
                                               
(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”
 

2.  Deposits increased by $841.2 million, or 65.3%, from June 30, 2022. The increase was attributable to increases in time deposits of $883.9 million, or 694.3%, and savings and interest checking deposits of $108.6 million, or 18.6%, partially offset by a decrease in demand deposits of $153.9 million, or 46.8%. The primary reason for the net increase in deposits was due to the increase in brokered time deposits, which increased to $744.1 million compared to none outstanding at June 30, 2022. The use of brokered time deposits is part of the Bank’s strategy to fund the loan purchases in the short-term. The decrease in demand deposits was primarily due to a $165.0 million decrease in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) balance during the nine months ended March 31, 2023 as the balance of PPP loans purchased by ACAP that remain outstanding has decreased significantly during this period.

3.  Shareholders’ equity increased by $35.6 million, or 14.3%, from June 30, 2022, primarily due to net income of $32.1 million, the issuance of 194 thousand shares of voting common stock, adding $8.0 million to shareholders’ equity, and stock-based compensation of $2.6 million, partially offset by the repurchase of 136 thousand shares of voting common stock at a weighted average price per share of $37.99, which resulted in a $5.2 million decrease to shareholders’ equity.

Net income increased by $1.9 million to $12.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to net income of $10.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

1.  Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses increased by $11.2 million to $32.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $21.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in interest income earned on loans of $29.2 million, primarily due to an increase in interest income earned on the National Lending Division’s originated and purchased portfolios, due to higher average balances in both portfolios and higher rates earned on the originated portfolio, partially offset by lower rates earned on the purchased portfolio; and
  • An increase in interest income earned on short-term investments of $1.8 million, primarily due to higher rates earned; partially offset by,
  • An increase in deposit interest expense of $16.3 million, due to higher interest rates and higher average balances in interest-bearing deposits; and
  • An increase in FHLB borrowings interest expense of $3.7 million, primarily due to higher average balances.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

  Interest Income and Yield on Loans
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2023   2022
  Average   Interest       Average   Interest    
  Balance   Income   Yield   Balance   Income   Yield
  (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking $ 29,157   $ 436   6.06 %   $ 40,144   $ 550   5.56 %
SBA National   28,288     851   12.20 %     34,605     577   6.76 %
SBA PPP   -     -   0.00 %     462     3   3.05 %
National Lending:                                  
Originated   981,660     22,347   9.23 %     643,707     11,021   6.94 %
Purchased   1,463,242     27,475   7.62 %     477,912     9,722   8.25 %
Total National Lending   2,444,902     49,822   8.26 %     1,121,619     20,743   7.50 %
Total $ 2,502,347   $ 51,109   8.28 %   $ 1,196,830   $ 21,873   7.41 %
   
   
  Nine Months Ended March 31,
  2023   2022
  Average   Interest       Average   Interest    
  Balance   Income   Yield   Balance   Income   Yield
  (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking $ 31,002   $ 1,490   6.40 %   $ 42,995   $ 1,692   5.24 %
SBA National   28,945     2,191   10.08 %     36,322     1,835   6.73 %
SBA PPP   -     -   0.00 %     827     17   2.74 %
National Lending:                                  
Originated   898,467     57,770   8.57 %     597,127     29,634   6.61 %
Purchased   901,377     52,965   7.83 %     452,603     29,883   8.80 %
Total National Lending   1,799,844     110,735   8.20 %     1,049,730     59,517   7.55 %
Total $ 1,859,791   $ 114,416   8.20 %   $ 1,129,874   $ 63,061   7.43 %
 

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, transactional income increased by $583 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $17.1 million due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was 7.6%, a decrease from 8.3% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

  Total Return on Purchased Loans
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2023   2022
  Income   Return (1)   Income   Return (1)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 24,280   6.73 %   $ 7,166   6.08 %
Transactional income:                      
Gain on real estate owned   -   0.00 %     56   0.05 %
Accelerated accretion and loan fees   3,195   0.89 %     2,556   2.17 %
Total transactional income   3,195   0.89 %     2,612   2.22 %
Total $ 27,475   7.62 %   $ 9,778   8.30 %
   
  Nine Months Ended March 31,
  2023   2022
  Income   Return (1)   Income   Return (1)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 44,968   6.65 %   $ 21,379   6.29 %
Transactional income:                      
Gain on real estate owned   -   0.00 %     31   0.00 %
Accelerated accretion and loan fees   7,997   1.18 %     8,504   2.51 %
Total transactional income   7,997   1.18 %     8,535   2.51 %
Total $ 52,965   7.83 %   $ 29,914   8.80 %
 
(1)  The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.
 

2.  Noninterest income decreased by $4.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, principally due to the following:

  • A decrease in correspondent fee income of $4.6 million from the recognition of correspondent fees and net servicing income. Correspondent income for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 is comprised of the following components:
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2023   2022
   (In thousands)
Correspondent Fee $ 9   $ 1,087
Amortization of Purchased Accrued Interest   165     1,690
Earned Net Servicing Interest   153     2,193
Total $ 327   $ 4,970

The Bank has $317 thousand of unamortized correspondent fee and purchased accrued interest remaining at March 31, 2023. The decrease in correspondent fee income was partially offset by:

  • A decrease in unrealized loss on equity securities of $338 thousand; and
  • An increase in gain on sale of SBA loans of $228 thousand, due to the sale of $3.7 million in SBA loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

3.  Noninterest expense increased by $2.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.2 million, primarily due to increases in regular employee compensation and stock compensation expense;
  • An increase in professional fees of $411 thousand, primarily due to increased legal expense;
  • An increase in deposit insurance expense of $345 thousand, primarily due to the increase in average assets and decrease in Tier 1 leverage ratio, which increased the Bank’s assessment rate; and
  • An increase in data processing fees of $202 thousand, primarily due to increases in IT hardware and software expense, IT professional implementation expense, and IT outsourced processing expense.

4.  Income tax expense increased by $1.7 million to $6.4 million, or an effective tax rate of 33.8%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $4.7 million, or an effective tax rate of 30.6%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase in income tax expense is due to the increase in pre-tax income. The increase in the effective tax rate from March 31, 2022 is primarily due to changes in state tax apportionment and changes to permanent tax differences.

As of March 31, 2023, nonperforming assets totaled $14.5 million, or 0.51% of total assets, compared to $12.9 million, or 0.82% of total assets, as of June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to six National Lending loans totaling $4.3 million that were placed on nonaccrual status, partially offset by two National Lending loans totaling $2.5 million that paid off during the nine months ended March 31, 2023.

As of March 31, 2023, past due loans totaled $17.5 million, or 0.70% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $7.0 million, or 0.53% of total loans, as of June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to 74 National Lending loans totaling $12.6 million that became past due, partially offset by the payoff of one National Lending purchased loan totaling $1.0 million during the nine months ended March 31, 2023.

As of March 31, 2023, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.1%, compared to 16.1% at June 30, 2022, and the Total capital ratio was 11.9% at March 31, 2023, compared to 19.5% at June 30, 2022. Capital ratios decreased from an increase in assets, primarily loans, partially offset by increased earnings.

Investor Call Information
Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will host a conference call to discuss third quarter earnings and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 25th. To access the conference call by phone, please go to this link (Phone Registration), and you will be provided with dial in details. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the About Us - Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.

About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a full-service bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via seven branches. Our National Lending Division purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, and efficiency ratio. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the “FDIC”), in our annual reports to our shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay loans; changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balances and mix of loans and deposits; changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in loan collectability and increases in defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of loan loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the FDIC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NBN-F

 
NORTHEAST BANK
BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
  March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 2,002     $ 2,095  
Short-term investments   214,569       169,984  
Total cash and cash equivalents   216,571       172,079  
           
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value   53,792       54,911  
Equity securities, at fair value   6,797       6,798  
Total securities   60,589       61,709  
           
Loans:          
Commercial real estate   1,929,908       882,187  
Commercial and industrial   498,878       352,729  
Residential real estate   80,443       69,209  
Consumer   566       741  
Total loans   2,509,795       1,304,866  
Less: Allowance for loan losses   7,092       5,028  
Loans, net   2,502,703       1,299,838  
           
Premises and equipment, net   26,967       9,606  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   16,290       1,610  
Loan servicing rights, net   1,651       1,285  
Bank-owned life insurance   18,250       17,922  
Other assets   23,458       18,710  
Total assets $ 2,866,479     $ 1,582,759  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Deposits:          
Demand $ 175,154     $ 329,007  
Savings and interest checking   693,849       585,274  
Money market   248,617       246,095  
Time   1,011,256       127,317  
Total deposits   2,128,876       1,287,693  
           
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   388,591       15,000  
Lease liability   20,730       4,451  
Other liabilities   44,413       27,294  
Total liabilities   2,582,610       1,334,438  
           
Commitments and contingencies   -       -  
           
Shareholders' equity          
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares        
issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022   -       -  
Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized;          
7,668,650 and 7,442,103 shares issued and outstanding at        
March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively   7,669       7,442  
Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized;          
No shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 -     -  
Additional paid-in capital   41,967       38,749  
Retained earnings   234,861       202,980  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (628 )     (850 )
Total shareholders' equity   283,869       248,321  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,866,479     $ 1,582,759  


NORTHEAST BANK
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
  Three Months Ended March 31,   Nine Months Ended March 31,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
Interest and dividend income:                                
Interest and fees on loans   $ 51,109     $ 21,873     $ 114,416     $ 63,061  
Interest on available-for-sale securities     329       65       748       235  
Other interest and dividend income     1,916       73       4,255       365  
Total interest and dividend income     53,354       22,011       119,419       63,661  
                                 
Interest expense:                                
Deposits     17,240       916       29,937       3,408  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     3,862       122       4,795       377  
Obligation under capital lease agreements     13       21       46       70  
Total interest expense     21,115       1,059       34,778       3,855  
Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses     32,239       20,952       84,641       59,806  
Provision (credit) for loan losses     676       (287     1,851       (1,582
Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses     31,563       21,239       82,790       61,388  
                                 
Noninterest income:                                
Fees for other services to customers     372       476       1,142       1,236  
Gain on sales of SBA loans     228       -       299       -  
Gain on sales of PPP loans     -       -       -       86  
Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities     80       (258     (127     (332
Gain (loss) on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net     -       56       (73     55  
Correspondent fee income     327       4,970       2,327       18,842  
Gain on termination of interest rate swap     -       -       96       -  
Bank-owned life insurance income     110       105       329       317  
Other noninterest income     71       59       154       97  
Total noninterest income     1,188       5,408       4,147       20,301  
                                 
Noninterest expense:                                
Salaries and employee benefits     8,434       7,258       25,149       22,226  
Occupancy and equipment expense     1,061       916       3,113       2,667  
Professional fees     951       540       1,931       1,455  
Data processing fees     1,369       1,167       3,690       3,341  
Marketing expense     187       160       583       511  
Loan acquisition and collection expense     451       452       1,841       2,911  
FDIC insurance premiums     443       98       684       298  
Other noninterest expense     940       810       3,183       2,518  
Total noninterest expense     13,836       11,401       40,174       35,927  
Income before income tax expense     18,915       15,246       46,763       45,762  
Income tax expense     6,398       4,659       14,661       13,895  
Net income   $ 12,517     $ 10,587     $ 32,102     $ 31,867  
                                 
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                                
Basic     7,352,447       7,687,737       7,307,142       7,907,398  
Diluted     7,413,812       7,790,963       7,377,236       7,998,221  
                                 
Earnings per common share:                                
Basic   $ 1.70     $ 1.38     $ 4.39     $ 4.03  
Diluted     1.69       1.36       4.35       3.98  
                                 
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.03     $ 0.03  
                                 

 

NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2023   2022
      Interest   Average       Interest   Average
  Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
  Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate
Assets:                                      
Interest-earning assets:                                      
Securities $ 60,315     $ 329     2.21 %   $ 63,865     $ 65     0.41 %
Loans (1) (2)   2,502,347       51,109     8.28 %     1,196,830       21,873     7.41 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   13,958       76     2.21 %     1,280       6     1.90 %
Short-term investments (3)   174,431       1,840     4.28 %     226,820       67     0.12 %
Total interest-earning assets   2,751,051       53,354     7.87 %     1,488,795       22,011     6.00 %
Cash and due from banks   2,565                   2,504              
Other non-interest earning assets   67,861                   46,022              
Total assets $ 2,821,477                 $ 1,537,321              
                                       
Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity:                                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                      
NOW accounts $ 543,050     $ 4,820     3.60 %   $ 353,019     $ 202     0.23 %
Money market accounts   253,542       1,372     2.19 %     256,074       192     0.30 %
Savings accounts   108,102       281     1.05 %     126,902       167     0.53 %
Time deposits   1,077,242       10,767     4.05 %     134,558       355     1.07 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,981,936       17,240     3.53 %     870,553       916     0.43 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   324,696       3,862     4.82 %     15,000       122     3.30 %
Capital lease obligations   20,789       13     0.25 %     5,022       21     1.70 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,327,421       21,115     3.68 %     890,575       1,059     0.48 %
                                       
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                      
Demand deposits and escrow accounts   201,354                   388,171              
Other liabilities   18,786                   14,220              
Total liabilities   2,547,561                   1,292,966              
Shareholders' equity   273,916                   244,355              
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,821,477                 $ 1,537,321              
                                       
Net interest income         $ 32,239                 $ 20,952      
                                       
Interest rate spread                 4.19 %                   5.52 %
Net interest margin (4)                 4.75 %                   5.71 %
                                           
Cost of funds (5)                  3.39
 %
                   0.34
 %
                                           
(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(3) Short-term investments include Federal Reserve and FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(4) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(5) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.
 


NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  Nine Months Ended March 31,
  2023   2022
      Interest   Average       Interest   Average
  Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
  Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate
Assets:                                      
Interest-earning assets:                                      
Securities $ 60,818     $ 748     1.64 %   $ 65,295     $ 235     0.48 %
Loans (1) (2)   1,859,791       114,416     8.20 %     1,129,874       63,061     7.43 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   7,317       137     2.49 %     1,237       19     2.05 %
Short-term investments (3)   162,136       4,118     3.38 %     330,722       346     0.14 %
Total interest-earning assets   2,090,062       119,419     7.61 %     1,527,128       63,661     5.55 %
Cash and due from banks   2,531                   2,686              
Other non-interest earning assets   85,970                   50,751              
Total assets $ 2,178,563                 $ 1,580,565              
                                       
Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity:                                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                      
NOW accounts $ 529,482     $ 9,990     2.51 %   $ 303,525     $ 569     0.25 %
Money market accounts   249,353       2,583     1.38 %     265,639       591     0.30 %
Savings accounts   123,607       848     0.91 %     99,725       361     0.48 %
Time deposits   614,044       16,516     3.58 %     207,304       1,887     1.21 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,516,486       29,937     2.63 %     876,193       3,408     0.52 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   155,639       4,795     4.10 %     15,000       377     3.35 %
Capital lease obligations   13,829       46     0.44 %     5,431       70     1.72 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,685,954       34,778     2.75 %     896,624       3,855     0.57 %
                                       
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                      
Demand deposits and escrow accounts   219,785                   429,354              
Other liabilities   12,294                   14,596              
Total liabilities   1,918,033                   1,340,574              
Shareholders' equity   260,530                   239,991              
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,178,563                 $ 1,580,565              
                                       
Net interest income         $ 84,641                 $ 59,806      
                                       
Interest rate spread                 4.86 %                   4.98 %
Net interest margin (4)                 5.39 %                   5.22 %
                                           
Cost of funds (5)
                 2.43
 %
                   0.39
 %
 
(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(3) Short-term investments include Federal Reserve and FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(4) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(5) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.


NORTHEAST BANK
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2023
   December 31, 2022
   September 30, 2022
   June 30, 2022
   March 31, 2022
Net interest income $ 32,239     $ 28,752     $ 23,649     $ 23,619     $ 20,952  
Provision (credit) for loan losses   676       325       850       (879     (287
Noninterest income   1,188       1,301       1,659       4,144       5,408  
Noninterest expense   13,836       13,704       12,634       12,856       11,401  
Net income   12,517       11,298       8,287       10,296       10,587  
                                       
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                                      
Basic   7,352,447       7,256,281       7,312,291       7,506,465       7,687,737  
Diluted   7,413,812       7,323,402       7,394,089       7,617,933       7,790,963  
                                       
Earnings per common share:                                      
Basic $ 1.70     $ 1.56     $ 1.13     $ 1.37     $ 1.38  
Diluted   1.69       1.54       1.12       1.35       1.36  
                                       
Dividends declared per common share $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.01  
                                       
Return on average assets   1.80 %     2.13 %     2.03 %     2.68 %     2.79 %
Return on average equity   18.53 %     17.48 %     13.07 %     16.55 %     17.57 %
Net interest rate spread (1)   4.19 %     5.42 %     5.61 %     6.14 %     5.52 %
Net interest margin (2)   4.75 %     5.82 %     5.96 %     6.34 %     5.71 %
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3)   41.39 %     45.60 %     49.92 %     46.31 %     43.25 %
Noninterest expense to average total assets   1.99 %     2.58 %     3.09 %     3.34 %     3.01 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   118.20 %     119.28 %     142.88 %     156.64 %     167.20 %
                   
  As of:
  March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022
Nonperforming loans:                                      
Originated portfolio:                                      
Residential real estate $ 379     $ 448     $ 520     $ 550     $ 621  
Commercial real estate   3,355       3,297       3,528       5,031       6,608  
Commercial and industrial   561       631       452       202       230  
Consumer   -       8       8       11       12  
Total originated portfolio   4,295       4,384       4,508       5,794       7,471  
Total purchased portfolio   10,227       8,515       9,089       7,152       10,441  
Total nonperforming loans   14,522       12,899       13,597       12,946       17,912  
Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net   -       -       90       -       -  
Total nonperforming assets $ 14,522     $ 12,899     $ 13,687     $ 12,946     $ 17,912  
                                       
Past due loans to total loans   0.70 %     0.74 %     0.97 %     0.53 %     1.07 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.58 %     0.51 %     0.93 %     0.99 %     1.45 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.51 %     0.46 %     0.79 %     0.82 %     1.14 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   0.28 %     0.26 %     0.40 %     0.39 %     0.47 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans   48.84 %     49.70 %     43.38 %     38.34 %     32.47 %
                                       
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)   614.90 %     661.48 %     328.35 %     294.20 %     252.90 %
Net loans to deposits (5)   117.56 %     113.74 %     109.78 %     100.94 %     97.19 %
Purchased loans to total loans (6)   58.20 %     59.23 %     32.62 %     36.61 %     38.94 %
Equity to total assets   9.90 %     9.38 %     14.47 %     15.69 %     15.80 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   11.59 %     10.84 %     17.36 %     19.08 %     20.13 %
Total capital ratio   11.89 %     11.11 %     17.77 %     19.47 %     20.60 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   10.06 %     12.53 %     15.59 %     16.13 %     16.17 %
                                       
Total shareholders’ equity $ 283,869     $ 263,427     $ 252,163     $ 248,321     $ 247,469  
Less: Preferred stock   -       -       -       -       -  
Common shareholders’ equity   283,869       263,427       252,163       248,321       247,469  
Less: Intangible assets (7)   -       -       (1,141     (1,285     (1,696
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 283,869     $ 263,427     $ 251,022     $ 247,036     $ 245,773  
                                       
Common shares outstanding   7,668,650       7,511,044       7,477,158       7,442,103       7,727,312  
Book value per common share $ 37.02     $ 35.07     $ 33.72     $ 33.37     $ 32.03  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (8)   37.02       35.07       33.57       33.19       31.81  
                   
(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.
(2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period.
(3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the loan loss provision) plus noninterest income.
(4) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.
(5) During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Bank changed its internal policy limit to calculate based on deposits, not core deposits (non-maturity deposits and maturity deposits less than $250 thousand). Ratios as of March 31, 2022 reflect loans to core deposits.
Beginning with the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and going forward, the Bank removed this internal policy limit (previously 125%).
(6) Beginning with the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and going forward, the Bank removed this internal policy limit (previously 60%).
(7) Includes the loan servicing rights asset. Beginning with the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and going forward, the Bank no longer excludes the loan servicing rights asset from tangible common shareholders’ equity.
(8) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.

For More Information:

Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer
Northeast Bank, 27 Pearl Street, Portland, ME 04101
207.786.3245 ext. 3220
www.northeastbank.com


Primary Logo

