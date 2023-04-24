Multiple Surgeon Presentations to Highlight RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens System at Upcoming American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: RXST) – RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, today announced that its Light Adjustable Lens™ system will be the subject of multiple surgeon presentations at the annual meeting of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) being held at the San Diego Convention Center on May 5-8, 2023.



Key papers and presentations include:

Friday, May 5

LAL for Patients Who Desire Presbyopia Correction

Neda Shamie, MD, ABO (1:10 p.m., SDCC, Upper Level, Room 6A)

Saturday, May 6

Integrating Small Aperture Technology and Light Adjustable Lenses to Broaden the Patients Able to Attain Decreased Spectacle Dependence

Cathleen M. McCabe, MD (3:35 p.m., Upper Level, Room 20D)

LAL Customized Monovision Will Minimize the Disparity

Nicole R. Fram, MD, ABO (4:23 p.m., SDCC, Upper Level, Room 20D)

Sunday, May 7

Refractive Outcomes of Patients with Corneal Astigmatism after Implantation with a Light Adjustable Lens, Toric Lens, or Monofocal Lens

Francesca Kahale, MD; Wassef Chanbour, MD; Jason E. Brenner, MD; Samir A. Melki, MD, PhD (9:20 a.m., SDCC, Upper Level, Room 1B)

A Retrospective Single-Practice, Single-Surgeon, Multi-Provider Study on the Performance of the Second-Generation Light Adjustable Lens

Avery Zhou, BA, MA; Eva I. Liang, MD, FASC, ABO (1 :35 p.m., SDCC, Upper Level, Room 3)

Light Adjustable Intraocular Lens and the Effects of Postoperative Astigmatism on Near Vision

Cory J. Pickett, MSN, FNP-C, COA, CRNO; Sloan W. Rush, MD, ABO; Jason C. Smith, PA (1:40 p.m., SDCC, Upper Level, Room 3)

Increased Depth of Focus with the Light Adjustable Intraocular Lens

Cory J. Pickett, MSN, FNP-C, COA, CRNO; Sloan W. Rush, MD, ABO; Jason C. Smith, PA (1:45 p.m., SDCC, Upper Level, Room 3)

Refractive and Visual Outcomes in Light Adjustable Lens Surgery Using Fully Automated Manifest Refraction

Andrea Rivas, MD; Erik A. Navas Villar, MD; Nora E. Robledo, OD; Arturo S. Chayet, MD; Maximiliano Barrera-Sanchez, MD; Ivone Curiel Arce, MD; Arie Maya, MD, MHA (1:57 p.m., SDCC, Upper Level, Room 3)

Clinical Outcomes of a Light Adjustable Lens in Eyes with Prior Corneal Refractive Surgery

Adam Bleeker, MD; Marlee E. Jones, BSc; Tanner J. Ferguson, MD; Daniel Terveen, MD; John P. Berdahl, MD; Brent A. Kramer, MD; Vance M. Thompson, MD (2:29 p.m., SDCC, Upper Level, Room 3)

Multi-Center Study: Visual Outcomes in 143 Patients Bilaterally Implanted with the Post-Op Customizable Light Adjustable Lens (LAL)

John A. Vukich, MD (4:40 p.m., SDCC, Upper Level, Room 1B)

Optimizing Vision at All Distances with the Light Adjustable Lens (LAL)

T. Hunter Newsom, MD, ABO; Brian Szabo, DO (4:45 p.m., SDCC, Upper Level, Room 1B)

In addition, numerous surgeons will present their LAL experience at the RxSight booth in the convention exhibit hall (Booth #1911). A schedule of these presentations, which are not affiliated with the official ASCRS program, is available at https://rxsightlal.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/RxS-ASCRS-Speaker-Schedule.pdf and at the company’s booth throughout ASCRS.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality of vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements, and among other things, our ability to maintain cash balances and successfully commercialize or partner our product candidates currently under development. Potential risks and uncertainties may also include the continued efficacy and safety profile of our products as might be suggested in presentations at the ASCRS meeting. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other same terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Actual events or results may differ materially. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We undertake no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform those statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.

Company Contact:

Shelley B. Thunen

Chief Financial Officer

sthunen@rxsight.com

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@rxsight.com