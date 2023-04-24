Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the 2023 first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



2023 First Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

Net income increased 27.7% to a quarterly record of $4.9 million

Earnings were $0.60 per diluted share compared to $0.65 per diluted share, reflecting a 38.4% increase in the average diluted shares outstanding related to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger

Adopted CECL accounting standards, which resulted in an after-tax retained earnings adjustment of $4.4 million

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income increased 38.8% to $6.4 million

Net interest margin improved by 46 basis points to 4.26%, compared to 3.80%

Total loans were $1.38 billion, compared to $1.35 billion at December 31, 2022

Loan growth funded by deposit growth and robust liquidity

Total deposits were $1.43 billion, compared to $1.40 billion at December 31, 2022

Uninsured deposits to total assets of approximately 19% at March 31, 2023

Return on average assets was 1.16%, compared to 1.17%

Return on average equity was 10.19%, compared to 10.75%

Return on average tangible common equity (1) was 12.77%, compared to 12.13%

was 12.77%, compared to 12.13% Strong asset quality with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.73%, compared to 0.89%

Allowance for credit losses was 1.46% of total loans, compared to 1.48%

Equity to assets increased to 11.30%, from 10.40%



“Middlefield’s first-quarter results and record quarterly net income demonstrate our strong balance sheet, robust asset quality, and diverse core deposit base, as well as the benefits and added scale of the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. Despite macro-level concerns related to the health of the banking system, higher interest rates, and a slowing economy, we remained focused on successfully integrating the Liberty Bancshares merger and serving our customers across our Central, Western, and Northeast Ohio communities. I am encouraged by the deposit, loan, and earnings growth we achieved over the past three months, all of which is a testament to the experience of our management team and the dedication of our team members,” stated James R. Heslop, II, Chief Executive Officer.

“We expect higher rates and competition for deposits will continue to increase our cost of funds in the coming quarters, but we believe our compelling net interest margin and larger loan portfolio will support strong levels of interest income throughout the year. I am pleased to report that we achieved the highest quarterly net interest margin in over 20 years and the fourth consecutive quarter above 4%. As the year progresses, we remain focused on growth opportunities across our expanded Ohio markets, adding talented bankers to our platform, and maintaining strong asset quality,” concluded Mr. Heslop.

Income Statement

Net interest income for the 2023 first quarter was $16.5 million, compared to $11.5 million for the 2022 first quarter. The net interest margin for the 2023 first quarter was 4.26%, compared to 3.80% for the same period of 2022. For the 2023 first quarter, noninterest income increased 19.6% to $1.7 million from $1.4 million for the same period of 2022.

Noninterest expense was $11.8 million for the 2023 first quarter compared to $8.3 million for the 2022 first quarter. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company incurred $245,000 of additional operating expenses associated with the Liberty Bancshares, Inc.

Pre-tax income during last year’s first quarter benefited from $640,000 of accelerated net fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).

Net income for the 2023 first quarter was a quarterly record of $4.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $3.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was a quarterly record of $6.4 million, an increase of 38.8% from $4.6 million last year.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at March 31, 2023, increased 30.6% to $1.73 billion, compared to $1.32 billion at March 31, 2022. Net loans at March 31, 2023, increased 41.5% to $1.36 billion, compared to $963.2 million at March 31, 2022. Total assets increased 2.4% from December 31, 2022.

Total deposits at March 31, 2023, were $1.43 billion, compared to $1.17 billion at March 31, 2022. The 22.1% deposit increase was primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. Total deposits at March 31, 2023, increased 1.7% from December 31, 2022.

Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “We ended the quarter with a net loan-to-deposit ratio of 95.6%, $66.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $169.6 million in investment securities. In addition, our unrealized losses on all securities at the end of the month were a modest 9.0% of total capital. Considering our strong capital levels, robust liquidity, and diverse loan and deposit portfolios, along with our maximum borrowing capacity of $560 million at the Federal Home Loan Bank, we decided not to use the Federal Reserve’s Bank Term Funding Program. During the first quarter, we repurchased 164,221 shares at an average of $27.44 per share and have 293,910 shares remaining under our February 2023 repurchase program.”

Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at March 31, 2023:

CRE Category Balance

(in thousands) Percent of CRE

Portfolio Percent of Loan

Portfolio Office Space 105,726 16.3% 7.7% Shopping Plazas $ 84,995 13.1% 6.1% Multi-Family $ 63,892 9.8% 4.6% Self-Storage $ 56,347 8.7% 4.1% Senior Living $ 42,589 6.5% 3.1% Hospitality $ 34,869 5.4% 2.5% Other $ 261,449 40.2% 18.9% Total CRE $ 649,867 100.0% 47.0%

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends

At March 31, 2023, stockholders’ equity was $195.2 million compared to $137.6 million at March 31, 2022. The 41.8% year-over-year increase in stockholders’ equity is primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger, partially offset by an increase in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment portfolio and the Company’s stock repurchase program. On a per-share basis, shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2023, was $24.13 compared to $23.43, an increase of 3.0% over the same period last year.

At March 31, 2023, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $156.0 million for the 2023 first quarter, compared to $121.2 million at March 31, 2022. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $19.29 at March 31, 2023, compared to $20.64 at March 31, 2022.

For the 2023 first quarter, cash dividends declared per share increased 17.6% to $0.20 per share totaling $1.6 million, compared to $0.17 per share or $1.0 million, for the first quarter last year.

At March 31, 2023, the Company had an equity-to-assets leverage ratio of 11.30%, compared to 10.40% at March 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $507,000 for the 2023 first quarter versus no provision for loan losses for the same period last year.

On January 1, 2023, Middlefield adopted ASU 2016-13 - Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments and implemented the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) accounting standards. Upon adoption, the reserve for credit losses on loans and leases increased by $5.3 million, the reserve for credit losses for unfunded commitments increased by $622,000. This resulted in an after-tax retained earnings adjustment of $4.4 million. During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Corporation recorded CECL related charges of $507,000, including a provision for credit losses on loans and leases of $334,000 and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $173,000.

Net recoveries were $8,000, or 0.00% of average loans, annualized, during the 2023 first quarter, compared to net recoveries of $150,000, or 0.06% of average loans, annualized, at March 31, 2022.

Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2023, were $12.7 million, compared to $11.7 million at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2023, increased to $6.9 million, from $4.7 million at March 31, 2022 primarily due to the additional loans from the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. The allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2023, stood at $20.2 million, or 1.46% of total loans, compared to $14.5 million, or 1.48% of total loans at March 31, 2022.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.73 billion at March 31, 2023. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

(1) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Balance Sheets (period end) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 59,609 $ 51,404 $ 119,777 $ 60,114 $ 78,804 Federal funds sold 7,048 2,405 8,800 19,039 29,474 Cash and cash equivalents 66,657 53,809 128,577 79,153 108,278 Equity securities, at fair value 777 915 972 779 851 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 169,605 164,967 162,064 171,958 175,216 Loans held for sale 104 - - - 9 Loans: Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 185,661 191,748 120,912 120,771 113,590 Non-owner occupied 400,314 380,580 285,419 288,334 293,745 Multifamily 63,892 58,251 38,063 29,152 29,385 Residential real estate 306,179 296,308 247,612 246,453 244,747 Commercial and industrial 195,024 195,602 146,987 137,398 131,683 Home equity lines of credit 126,555 128,065 114,344 111,730 106,300 Construction and other 97,406 94,199 33,748 35,988 50,152 Consumer installment 7,816 8,119 8,110 8,171 8,118 Total loans 1,382,847 1,352,872 995,195 977,997 977,720 Less allowance for credit losses 20,162 14,438 14,532 14,550 14,492 Net loans 1,362,685 1,338,434 980,663 963,447 963,228 Premises and equipment, net 21,775 21,961 16,215 17,030 17,142 Goodwill 31,735 31,735 15,071 15,071 15,071 Core deposit intangibles 7,436 7,701 1,171 1,249 1,326 Bank-owned life insurance 34,015 33,811 17,382 17,274 17,166 Other real estate owned 5,792 5,821 6,792 6,792 6,992 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 27,258 28,528 22,104 20,624 18,019 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,727,839 $ 1,687,682 $ 1,351,011 $ 1,293,377 $ 1,323,298 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 474,977 $ 503,907 $ 383,675 $ 379,872 $ 361,251 Interest-bearing demand 196,086 164,677 160,112 154,788 162,010 Money market 221,723 187,498 162,052 185,494 187,807 Savings 287,859 307,917 247,466 252,179 264,784 Time 244,962 238,020 177,182 174,833 191,320 Total deposits 1,425,607 1,402,019 1,130,487 1,147,166 1,167,172 Short-term borrowings 85,000 65,000 80,000 - - Other borrowings 12,010 12,059 12,107 12,910 12,975 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 10,057 10,913 5,562 5,081 5,507 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,532,674 1,489,991 1,228,156 1,165,157 1,185,654 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 9,924,245 shares issued, 8,088,793 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023 161,248 161,029 87,640 87,562 87,562 Retained earnings 93,024 94,154 93,166 89,900 86,804 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,253 ) (22,144 ) (25,080 ) (17,591 ) (6,674 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 1,835,452 shares as of March 31, 2023 (39,854 ) (35,348 ) (32,871 ) (31,651 ) (30,048 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 195,165 197,691 122,855 128,220 137,644 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,727,839 $ 1,687,682 $ 1,351,011 $ 1,293,377 $ 1,323,298 MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Statements of Income 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 18,275 $ 14,368 $ 11,892 $ 11,268 $ 10,985 Interest-earning deposits in other institutions 250 240 134 74 24 Federal funds sold 253 119 51 46 3 Investment securities: Taxable interest 458 477 449 442 443 Tax-exempt interest 980 986 982 955 784 Dividends on stock 88 68 59 33 24 Total interest and dividend income 20,304 16,258 13,567 12,818 12,263 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 2,990 1,771 812 709 726 Short-term borrowings 653 263 44 - - Other borrowings 155 142 112 81 69 Total interest expense 3,798 2,176 968 790 795 NET INTEREST INCOME 16,506 14,082 12,599 12,028 11,468 Provision for credit losses 507 - - - - NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 15,999 14,082 12,599 12,028 11,468 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 987 976 1,004 956 914 (Loss) gain on equity securities (138 ) (77 ) (57 ) (72 ) 33 Gain on other real estate owned 2 - - - - Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 200 137 108 108 106 Gains (losses) on sale of loans 23 (4 ) 7 18 3 Revenue from investment services 186 147 233 153 141 Gross rental income 102 951 - - - Other income 318 284 251 220 206 Total noninterest income 1,678 2,414 1,546 1,383 1,403 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 5,852 4,886 4,491 3,785 4,386 Occupancy expense 696 487 458 583 505 Equipment expense 317 252 233 274 315 Data processing costs 1,070 1,050 985 822 844 Ohio state franchise tax 385 279 293 292 293 Federal deposit insurance expense 120 105 84 90 50 Professional fees 538 382 280 383 455 Other real estate owned writedowns - 1,000 - 200 - Gain on other real estate owned (2 ) - - - - Advertising expense 486 308 268 229 228 Software amortization expense 26 28 27 40 48 Core deposit intangible amortization 265 140 78 77 77 Gross other real estate owned expenses 132 692 1 6 8 Merger-related costs 245 1,413 390 579 - Other expense 1,662 1,321 1,298 1,175 1,057 Total noninterest expense 11,792 12,343 8,886 8,535 8,266 Income before income taxes 5,885 4,153 5,259 4,876 4,605 Income taxes 989 651 1,010 787 772 NET INCOME $ 4,896 $ 3,502 $ 4,249 $ 4,089 $ 3,833 PTPP (1) $ 6,392 $ 4,153 $ 5,259 $ 4,876 $ 4,605 (1) The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for credit losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures. MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Per common share data Net income per common share - basic $ 0.60 $ 0.53 $ 0.73 $ 0.70 $ 0.65 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.53 $ 0.73 $ 0.70 $ 0.65 Dividends declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.30 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Book value per share (period end) $ 24.13 $ 23.98 $ 21.30 $ 22.07 $ 23.43 Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3) $ 19.29 $ 19.19 $ 18.48 $ 19.26 $ 20.64 Dividends declared $ 1,605 $ 2,514 $ 983 $ 993 $ 1,000 Dividend yield 2.89 % 4.34 % 2.49 % 2.71 % 2.78 % Dividend payout ratio 32.78 % 71.79 % 23.13 % 24.28 % 26.09 % Average shares outstanding - basic 8,138,771 6,593,616 5,792,773 5,851,422 5,879,025 Average shares outstanding - diluted 8,152,629 6,610,907 5,805,799 5,860,098 5,889,836 Period ending shares outstanding 8,088,793 8,245,235 5,767,803 5,810,351 5,873,565 Selected ratios Return on average assets 1.16 % 0.97 % 1.32 % 1.25 % 1.17 % Return on average equity 10.19 % 9.35 % 12.94 % 12.30 % 10.75 % Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4) 12.77 % 11.13 % 14.79 % 14.02 % 12.13 % Efficiency (1) 62.44 % 72.75 % 61.07 % 61.83 % 62.54 % Equity to assets at period end 11.30 % 11.71 % 9.09 % 9.91 % 10.40 % Noninterest expense to average assets 0.69 % 0.86 % 0.69 % 0.65 % 0.62 % (1) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below (3) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding (4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Yields 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (2) 5.45 % 5.11 % 4.78 % 4.66 % 4.53 % Investment securities (2) 4.11 % 3.83 % 3.90 % 3.76 % 3.41 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks 3.46 % 3.42 % 2.06 % 0.77 % 0.23 % Total interest-earning assets 5.22 % 4.88 % 4.55 % 4.28 % 4.06 % Deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits 0.83 % 0.83 % 0.22 % 0.15 % 0.14 % Money market deposits 1.52 % 1.00 % 0.46 % 0.49 % 0.47 % Savings deposits 1.03 % 0.49 % 0.19 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Certificates of deposit 1.71 % 1.30 % 0.96 % 0.83 % 0.87 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1.28 % 0.87 % 0.43 % 0.36 % 0.37 % Non-Deposit Funding: Borrowings 4.78 % 4.25 % 2.94 % 2.51 % 2.16 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.52 % 1.02 % 0.50 % 0.39 % 0.39 % Cost of deposits 0.84 % 0.57 % 0.29 % 0.24 % 0.25 % Cost of funds 1.02 % 0.68 % 0.34 % 0.27 % 0.27 % Net interest margin (1) 4.26 % 4.23 % 4.23 % 4.02 % 3.80 % (1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%. For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Asset quality data 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) Nonperforming loans (1) $ 6,882 $ 2,111 $ 3,692 $ 4,670 $ 4,728 Other real estate owned 5,792 5,821 6,792 6,792 6,992 Nonperforming assets $ 12,674 $ 7,932 $ 10,484 $ 11,462 $ 11,720 Allowance for credit losses $ 20,162 $ 14,438 $ 14,532 $ 14,550 $ 14,492 Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.46 % 1.07 % 1.46 % 1.49 % 1.48 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs: Quarter-to-date $ (8 ) $ 94 $ 18 $ (58 ) $ (150 ) Year-to-date (8 ) (96 ) (190 ) (208 ) (150 ) Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans, annualized: Quarter-to-date 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.01 % -0.02 % -0.06 % Year-to-date 0.00 % -0.01 % -0.02 % -0.04 % -0.06 % Nonperforming loans/total loans 0.50 % 0.16 % 0.37 % 0.48 % 0.48 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 292.97 % 683.94 % 393.61 % 311.56 % 306.51 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.73 % 0.47 % 0.78 % 0.89 % 0.89 % (1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time. Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Stockholders' Equity $ 195,165 $ 197,691 $ 122,855 $ 128,220 $ 137,644 Less Goodwill and other intangibles 39,171 39,436 16,242 16,320 16,397 Tangible Common Equity $ 155,994 $ 158,255 $ 106,613 $ 111,900 $ 121,247 Shares outstanding 8,088,793 8,245,235 5,767,803 5,810,351 5,873,565 Tangible book value per share $ 19.29 $ 19.19 $ 18.48 $ 19.26 $ 20.64 Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Average Stockholders' Equity $ 194,814 $ 148,616 $ 130,263 $ 133,377 $ 144,630 Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles 39,300 23,731 16,280 16,357 16,435 Average Tangible Common Equity $ 155,514 $ 124,885 $ 113,983 $ 117,020 $ 128,195 Net income $ 4,896 $ 3,502 $ 4,249 $ 4,089 $ 3,833 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 12.77 % 11.13 % 14.79 % 14.02 % 12.13 % Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Net income $ 4,896 $ 3,502 $ 4,249 $ 4,089 $ 3,833 Add Income Taxes 989 651 1,010 787 772 Add Provision for credit losses 507 - - - - PTPP $ 6,392 $ 4,153 $ 5,259 $ 4,876 $ 4,605





MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Average Balance Sheets (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (3) $ 1,360,866 $ 18,275 5.45 % $ 983,853 $ 10,985 4.53 % Investment securities (3) 167,674 1,438 4.11 % 170,829 1,227 3.41 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4) 69,308 591 3.46 % 91,690 51 0.23 % Total interest-earning assets 1,597,848 20,304 5.22 % 1,246,372 12,263 4.06 % Noninterest-earning assets 115,515 85,667 Total assets $ 1,713,363 $ 1,332,039 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 177,935 $ 364 0.83 % $ 170,353 $ 60 0.14 % Money market deposits 208,408 783 1.52 % 184,265 212 0.47 % Savings deposits 315,049 804 1.03 % 260,162 38 0.06 % Certificates of deposit 246,151 1,039 1.71 % 193,657 416 0.87 % Short-term borrowings 56,459 653 4.69 % - - 0.00 % Other borrowings 12,038 155 5.22 % 12,943 69 2.16 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,016,040 3,798 1.52 % 821,380 795 0.39 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 491,649 359,656 Other liabilities 10,860 6,373 Stockholders' equity 194,814 144,630 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,713,363 $ 1,332,039 Net interest income $ 16,506 $ 11,468 Interest rate spread (1) 3.70 % 3.67 % Net interest margin (2) 4.26 % 3.80 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 157.26 % 151.74 % (1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $278 and $223 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock. For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (3) $ 1,360,866 $ 18,275 5.45 % $ 1,117,221 $ 14,368 5.11 % Investment securities (3) 167,674 1,438 4.11 % 178,772 1,463 3.83 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4) 69,308 591 3.46 % 49,569 427 3.42 % Total interest-earning assets 1,597,848 20,304 5.22 % 1,345,562 16,258 4.88 % Noninterest-earning assets 115,515 89,740 Total assets $ 1,713,363 $ 1,435,302 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 177,935 $ 364 0.83 % $ 165,267 $ 344 0.83 % Money market deposits 208,408 783 1.52 % 172,437 435 1.00 % Savings deposits 315,049 804 1.03 % 266,613 330 0.49 % Certificates of deposit 246,151 1,039 1.71 % 201,972 662 1.30 % Short-term borrowings 56,459 653 4.69 % 25,750 263 4.05 % Other borrowings 12,038 155 5.22 % 12,086 142 4.66 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,016,040 3,798 1.52 % 844,125 2,176 1.02 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 491,649 428,155 Other liabilities 10,860 14,406 Stockholders' equity 194,814 148,616 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,713,363 $ 1,435,302 Net interest income $ 16,506 $ 14,082 Interest rate spread (1) 3.70 % 3.86 % Net interest margin (2) 4.26 % 4.23 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 157.26 % 159.40 % (1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $278 and $278 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. (4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.