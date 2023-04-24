Submit Release
Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the 2023 first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

2023 First Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Net income increased 27.7% to a quarterly record of $4.9 million
  • Earnings were $0.60 per diluted share compared to $0.65 per diluted share, reflecting a 38.4% increase in the average diluted shares outstanding related to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger
  • Adopted CECL accounting standards, which resulted in an after-tax retained earnings adjustment of $4.4 million
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income increased 38.8% to $6.4 million
  • Net interest margin improved by 46 basis points to 4.26%, compared to 3.80%
  • Total loans were $1.38 billion, compared to $1.35 billion at December 31, 2022
  • Loan growth funded by deposit growth and robust liquidity
  • Total deposits were $1.43 billion, compared to $1.40 billion at December 31, 2022
  • Uninsured deposits to total assets of approximately 19% at March 31, 2023
  • Return on average assets was 1.16%, compared to 1.17%
  • Return on average equity was 10.19%, compared to 10.75%
  • Return on average tangible common equity(1) was 12.77%, compared to 12.13%
  • Strong asset quality with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.73%, compared to 0.89%
  • Allowance for credit losses was 1.46% of total loans, compared to 1.48%
  • Equity to assets increased to 11.30%, from 10.40%

“Middlefield’s first-quarter results and record quarterly net income demonstrate our strong balance sheet, robust asset quality, and diverse core deposit base, as well as the benefits and added scale of the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. Despite macro-level concerns related to the health of the banking system, higher interest rates, and a slowing economy, we remained focused on successfully integrating the Liberty Bancshares merger and serving our customers across our Central, Western, and Northeast Ohio communities. I am encouraged by the deposit, loan, and earnings growth we achieved over the past three months, all of which is a testament to the experience of our management team and the dedication of our team members,” stated James R. Heslop, II, Chief Executive Officer.

“We expect higher rates and competition for deposits will continue to increase our cost of funds in the coming quarters, but we believe our compelling net interest margin and larger loan portfolio will support strong levels of interest income throughout the year. I am pleased to report that we achieved the highest quarterly net interest margin in over 20 years and the fourth consecutive quarter above 4%. As the year progresses, we remain focused on growth opportunities across our expanded Ohio markets, adding talented bankers to our platform, and maintaining strong asset quality,” concluded Mr. Heslop.

Income Statement
Net interest income for the 2023 first quarter was $16.5 million, compared to $11.5 million for the 2022 first quarter. The net interest margin for the 2023 first quarter was 4.26%, compared to 3.80% for the same period of 2022. For the 2023 first quarter, noninterest income increased 19.6% to $1.7 million from $1.4 million for the same period of 2022.

Noninterest expense was $11.8 million for the 2023 first quarter compared to $8.3 million for the 2022 first quarter. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company incurred $245,000 of additional operating expenses associated with the Liberty Bancshares, Inc.

Pre-tax income during last year’s first quarter benefited from $640,000 of accelerated net fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).

Net income for the 2023 first quarter was a quarterly record of $4.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $3.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was a quarterly record of $6.4 million, an increase of 38.8% from $4.6 million last year.

Balance Sheet
Total assets at March 31, 2023, increased 30.6% to $1.73 billion, compared to $1.32 billion at March 31, 2022. Net loans at March 31, 2023, increased 41.5% to $1.36 billion, compared to $963.2 million at March 31, 2022. Total assets increased 2.4% from December 31, 2022.

Total deposits at March 31, 2023, were $1.43 billion, compared to $1.17 billion at March 31, 2022. The 22.1% deposit increase was primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. Total deposits at March 31, 2023, increased 1.7% from December 31, 2022.

Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “We ended the quarter with a net loan-to-deposit ratio of 95.6%, $66.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $169.6 million in investment securities. In addition, our unrealized losses on all securities at the end of the month were a modest 9.0% of total capital. Considering our strong capital levels, robust liquidity, and diverse loan and deposit portfolios, along with our maximum borrowing capacity of $560 million at the Federal Home Loan Bank, we decided not to use the Federal Reserve’s Bank Term Funding Program. During the first quarter, we repurchased 164,221 shares at an average of $27.44 per share and have 293,910 shares remaining under our February 2023 repurchase program.”

Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at March 31, 2023:

CRE Category   Balance
(in thousands)		   Percent of CRE
Portfolio		   Percent of Loan
Portfolio
Office Space     105,726   16.3%   7.7%
Shopping Plazas   $ 84,995   13.1%   6.1%
Multi-Family   $ 63,892   9.8%   4.6%
Self-Storage   $ 56,347   8.7%   4.1%
Senior Living   $ 42,589   6.5%   3.1%
Hospitality   $ 34,869   5.4%   2.5%
Other   $ 261,449   40.2%   18.9%
Total CRE   $ 649,867   100.0%   47.0%

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
At March 31, 2023, stockholders’ equity was $195.2 million compared to $137.6 million at March 31, 2022. The 41.8% year-over-year increase in stockholders’ equity is primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger, partially offset by an increase in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment portfolio and the Company’s stock repurchase program. On a per-share basis, shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2023, was $24.13 compared to $23.43, an increase of 3.0% over the same period last year.

At March 31, 2023, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $156.0 million for the 2023 first quarter, compared to $121.2 million at March 31, 2022. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $19.29 at March 31, 2023, compared to $20.64 at March 31, 2022.

For the 2023 first quarter, cash dividends declared per share increased 17.6% to $0.20 per share totaling $1.6 million, compared to $0.17 per share or $1.0 million, for the first quarter last year.

At March 31, 2023, the Company had an equity-to-assets leverage ratio of 11.30%, compared to 10.40% at March 31, 2022.

Asset Quality
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $507,000 for the 2023 first quarter versus no provision for loan losses for the same period last year.

On January 1, 2023, Middlefield adopted ASU 2016-13 - Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments and implemented the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) accounting standards. Upon adoption, the reserve for credit losses on loans and leases increased by $5.3 million, the reserve for credit losses for unfunded commitments increased by $622,000. This resulted in an after-tax retained earnings adjustment of $4.4 million. During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Corporation recorded CECL related charges of $507,000, including a provision for credit losses on loans and leases of $334,000 and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $173,000.

Net recoveries were $8,000, or 0.00% of average loans, annualized, during the 2023 first quarter, compared to net recoveries of $150,000, or 0.06% of average loans, annualized, at March 31, 2022.

Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2023, were $12.7 million, compared to $11.7 million at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2023, increased to $6.9 million, from $4.7 million at March 31, 2022 primarily due to the additional loans from the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. The allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2023, stood at $20.2 million, or 1.46% of total loans, compared to $14.5 million, or 1.48% of total loans at March 31, 2022.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.73 billion at March 31, 2023. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

(1) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                            
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                            
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                        
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,
Balance Sheets (period end)   2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
ASSETS                            
Cash and due from banks $                  59,609     $                  51,404     $                119,777     $                  60,114     $                  78,804  
Federal funds sold                       7,048                          2,405                          8,800                        19,039                        29,474  
Cash and cash equivalents                    66,657                        53,809                      128,577                        79,153                      108,278  
Equity securities, at fair value                         777                             915                             972                             779                             851  
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value                  169,605                      164,967                      162,064                      171,958                      175,216  
Loans held for sale                         104                                 -                                 -                                 -                                 9  
Loans:                            
Commercial real estate:                            
Owner occupied                  185,661                      191,748                      120,912                      120,771                      113,590  
Non-owner occupied                  400,314                      380,580                      285,419                      288,334                      293,745  
Multifamily                    63,892                        58,251                        38,063                        29,152                        29,385  
Residential real estate                  306,179                      296,308                      247,612                      246,453                      244,747  
Commercial and industrial                  195,024                      195,602                      146,987                      137,398                      131,683  
Home equity lines of credit                  126,555                      128,065                      114,344                      111,730                      106,300  
Construction and other                    97,406                        94,199                        33,748                        35,988                        50,152  
Consumer installment                      7,816                          8,119                          8,110                          8,171                          8,118  
Total loans               1,382,847                   1,352,872                      995,195                      977,997                      977,720  
Less allowance for credit losses                    20,162                        14,438                        14,532                        14,550                        14,492  
Net loans               1,362,685                   1,338,434                      980,663                      963,447                      963,228  
Premises and equipment, net                    21,775                        21,961                        16,215                        17,030                        17,142  
Goodwill                    31,735                        31,735                        15,071                        15,071                        15,071  
Core deposit intangibles                      7,436                          7,701                          1,171                          1,249                          1,326  
Bank-owned life insurance                    34,015                        33,811                        17,382                        17,274                        17,166  
Other real estate owned                      5,792                          5,821                          6,792                          6,792                          6,992  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets                    27,258                        28,528                        22,104                        20,624                        18,019  
TOTAL ASSETS $             1,727,839     $             1,687,682     $             1,351,011     $             1,293,377     $             1,323,298  
                             
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,
    2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
LIABILITIES                            
Deposits:                            
Noninterest-bearing demand $                474,977     $                503,907     $                383,675     $                379,872     $                361,251  
Interest-bearing demand                  196,086                      164,677                      160,112                      154,788                      162,010  
Money market                  221,723                      187,498                      162,052                      185,494                      187,807  
Savings                  287,859                      307,917                      247,466                      252,179                      264,784  
Time                  244,962                      238,020                      177,182                      174,833                      191,320  
Total deposits               1,425,607                   1,402,019                   1,130,487                   1,147,166                   1,167,172  
                             
Short-term borrowings                    85,000                        65,000                        80,000                                 -                                 -  
Other borrowings                    12,010                        12,059                        12,107                        12,910                        12,975  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities                    10,057                        10,913                          5,562                          5,081                          5,507  
TOTAL LIABILITIES               1,532,674                   1,489,991                   1,228,156                   1,165,157                   1,185,654  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                            
Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 9,924,245                            
shares issued, 8,088,793 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023                  161,248                      161,029                        87,640                        87,562                        87,562  
Retained earnings                    93,024                        94,154                        93,166                        89,900                        86,804  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss                  (19,253 )                    (22,144 )                    (25,080 )                    (17,591 )                      (6,674 )
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,835,452 shares as of March 31, 2023                  (39,854 )                    (35,348 )                    (32,871 )                    (31,651 )                    (30,048 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                  195,165                      197,691                      122,855                      128,220                      137,644  
                             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $             1,727,839     $             1,687,682     $             1,351,011     $             1,293,377     $             1,323,298  
                             
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                            
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                            
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                        
    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,
Statements of Income   2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
                             
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                            
Interest and fees on loans $                  18,275     $                  14,368     $                  11,892     $                  11,268     $                  10,985  
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions                         250                             240                             134                               74                               24  
Federal funds sold                         253                             119                               51                               46                                 3  
Investment securities:                            
Taxable interest                         458                             477                             449                             442                             443  
Tax-exempt interest                         980                             986                             982                             955                             784  
Dividends on stock                           88                               68                               59                               33                               24  
Total interest and dividend income                    20,304                        16,258                        13,567                        12,818                        12,263  
INTEREST EXPENSE                            
Deposits                      2,990                          1,771                             812                             709                             726  
Short-term borrowings                         653                             263                               44                               -                                 -    
Other borrowings                         155                             142                             112                               81                               69  
Total interest expense                      3,798                          2,176                             968                             790                             795  
                             
NET INTEREST INCOME                    16,506                        14,082                        12,599                        12,028                        11,468  
                             
Provision for credit losses                         507                               -                                 -                                 -                                 -    
                             
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                            
FOR LOAN LOSSES                    15,999                        14,082                        12,599                        12,028                        11,468  
NONINTEREST INCOME                            
Service charges on deposit accounts                         987                             976                          1,004                             956                             914  
(Loss) gain on equity securities                       (138 )                           (77 )                           (57 )                           (72 )                             33  
Gain on other real estate owned   2       -       -       -       -  
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance                         200                             137                             108                             108                             106  
Gains (losses) on sale of loans                           23                               (4 )                               7                               18                                 3  
Revenue from investment services                         186                             147                             233                             153                             141  
Gross rental income                         102                             951                               -                                 -                                 -    
Other income                         318                             284                             251                             220                             206  
Total noninterest income                      1,678                          2,414                          1,546                          1,383                          1,403  
                             
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                            
Salaries and employee benefits                      5,852                          4,886                          4,491                          3,785                          4,386  
Occupancy expense                         696                             487                             458                             583                             505  
Equipment expense                         317                             252                             233                             274                             315  
Data processing costs                      1,070                          1,050                             985                             822                             844  
Ohio state franchise tax                         385                             279                             293                             292                             293  
Federal deposit insurance expense                         120                             105                               84                               90                               50  
Professional fees                         538                             382                             280                             383                             455  
Other real estate owned writedowns                           -                            1,000                               -                               200                               -    
Gain on other real estate owned                           (2 )                             -                                 -                                 -                                 -    
Advertising expense                         486                             308                             268                             229                             228  
Software amortization expense                           26                               28                               27                               40                               48  
Core deposit intangible amortization                         265                             140                               78                               77                               77  
Gross other real estate owned expenses                         132                             692                                 1                                 6                                 8  
Merger-related costs                         245                          1,413                             390                             579                               -    
Other expense                      1,662                          1,321                          1,298                          1,175                          1,057  
Total noninterest expense                    11,792                        12,343                          8,886                          8,535                          8,266  
                             
Income before income taxes                      5,885                          4,153                          5,259                          4,876                          4,605  
Income taxes                         989                             651                          1,010                             787                             772  
                             
NET INCOME $                    4,896     $                    3,502     $                    4,249     $                    4,089     $                    3,833  
                             
PTPP (1) $                    6,392     $                    4,153     $                    5,259     $                    4,876     $                    4,605  
                             
(1)  The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for credit losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.  
                             
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                            
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                            
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)                        
    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,
    2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
Per common share data                            
Net income per common share - basic $ 0.60     $ 0.53      $  0.73      $  0.70      $  0.65  
Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.60     $ 0.53      $  0.73      $  0.70      $  0.65  
Dividends declared per share  $  0.20     $ 0.30      $  0.17      $  0.17      $  0.17  
Book value per share (period end) $ 24.13     $ 23.98      $  21.30      $  22.07      $  23.43  
Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3) $ 19.29     $ 19.19      $  18.48      $  19.26      $  20.64  
Dividends declared  $                     1,605     $                    2,514      $                        983      $                        993      $                     1,000  
Dividend yield   2.89 %     4.34 %     2.49 %     2.71 %     2.78 %
Dividend payout ratio   32.78 %     71.79 %     23.13 %     24.28 %     26.09 %
Average shares outstanding - basic   8,138,771       6,593,616       5,792,773       5,851,422       5,879,025  
Average shares outstanding - diluted   8,152,629       6,610,907       5,805,799       5,860,098       5,889,836  
Period ending shares outstanding   8,088,793       8,245,235       5,767,803       5,810,351       5,873,565  
                             
Selected ratios                            
Return on average assets   1.16 %     0.97 %     1.32 %     1.25 %     1.17 %
Return on average equity   10.19 %     9.35 %     12.94 %     12.30 %     10.75 %
Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4)   12.77 %     11.13 %     14.79 %     14.02 %     12.13 %
Efficiency (1)   62.44 %     72.75 %     61.07 %     61.83 %     62.54 %
Equity to assets at period end   11.30 %     11.71 %     9.09 %     9.91 %     10.40 %
Noninterest expense to average assets   0.69 %     0.86 %     0.69 %     0.65 %     0.62 %
                             
(1)  The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income
(2)  See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below                            
(3)  Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding                           
(4)  Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity                  
                             
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                            
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                            
(Unaudited)                            
    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,
Yields   2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
Interest-earning assets:                            
Loans receivable (2)   5.45 %     5.11 %     4.78 %     4.66 %     4.53 %
Investment securities (2)   4.11 %     3.83 %     3.90 %     3.76 %     3.41 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks   3.46 %     3.42 %     2.06 %     0.77 %     0.23 %
Total interest-earning assets   5.22 %     4.88 %     4.55 %     4.28 %     4.06 %
Deposits:                            
Interest-bearing demand deposits   0.83 %     0.83 %     0.22 %     0.15 %     0.14 %
Money market deposits   1.52 %     1.00 %     0.46 %     0.49 %     0.47 %
Savings deposits   1.03 %     0.49 %     0.19 %     0.06 %     0.06 %
Certificates of deposit   1.71 %     1.30 %     0.96 %     0.83 %     0.87 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1.28 %     0.87 %     0.43 %     0.36 %     0.37 %
Non-Deposit Funding:                            
Borrowings   4.78 %     4.25 %     2.94 %     2.51 %     2.16 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1.52 %     1.02 %     0.50 %     0.39 %     0.39 %
Cost of deposits   0.84 %     0.57 %     0.29 %     0.24 %     0.25 %
Cost of funds   1.02 %     0.68 %     0.34 %     0.27 %     0.27 %
Net interest margin (1)   4.26 %     4.23 %     4.23 %     4.02 %     3.80 %
                             
(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.                  
(2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.            
                             
    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,
Asset quality data   2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                            
Nonperforming loans (1) $                    6,882     $                    2,111     $                    3,692     $                    4,670     $                    4,728  
Other real estate owned                      5,792                          5,821                          6,792                          6,792                          6,992  
Nonperforming assets $                  12,674     $                    7,932     $                  10,484     $                  11,462     $                  11,720  
                             
Allowance for credit losses $ 20,162     $ 14,438     $ 14,532     $ 14,550     $ 14,492  
Allowance for credit losses/total loans   1.46 %     1.07 %     1.46 %     1.49 %     1.48 %
Net (recoveries) charge-offs:                            
Quarter-to-date $                         (8 )   $                         94     $                         18     $ (58 )   $ (150 )
Year-to-date   (8 )     (96 )     (190 )     (208 )     (150 )
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans, annualized:                            
Quarter-to-date   0.00 %     0.03 %     0.01 %     -0.02 %     -0.06 %
Year-to-date   0.00 %     -0.01 %     -0.02 %     -0.04 %     -0.06 %
                             
Nonperforming loans/total loans   0.50 %     0.16 %     0.37 %     0.48 %     0.48 %
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans   292.97 %     683.94 %     393.61 %     311.56 %     306.51 %
Nonperforming assets/total assets   0.73 %     0.47 %     0.78 %     0.89 %     0.89 %
(1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.        
                             
Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity                            
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)   March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,
    2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
                             
Stockholders' Equity $                195,165     $                197,691     $                122,855     $                128,220     $                137,644  
Less Goodwill and other intangibles                    39,171                        39,436                        16,242                        16,320                        16,397  
Tangible Common Equity $                155,994     $                158,255     $                106,613     $                111,900     $                121,247  
                             
Shares outstanding   8,088,793       8,245,235       5,767,803       5,810,351       5,873,565  
Tangible book value per share $                    19.29     $                    19.19     $                    18.48     $                    19.26     $                    20.64  
                             
Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity                            
For the Three Months Ended
                             
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,
    2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
                             
Average Stockholders' Equity  $                194,814     $                148,616     $                130,263     $                133,377     $                144,630  
Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles                    39,300                        23,731                        16,280                        16,357                        16,435  
Average Tangible Common Equity $                155,514     $                124,885     $                113,983     $                117,020     $                128,195  
                             
Net income $                    4,896     $                    3,502     $                    4,249     $                    4,089     $                    3,833  
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)   12.77 %     11.13 %     14.79 %     14.02 %     12.13 %
                             
Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)                            
For the Three Months Ended
                             
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,
    2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
                             
Net income $                    4,896     $                    3,502     $                    4,249     $                    4,089     $                    3,833  
Add Income Taxes                         989                             651                          1,010                             787                             772  
Add Provision for credit losses                         507                                 -                                 -                                 -                                 -  
PTPP $                    6,392     $                    4,153     $                    5,259     $                    4,876     $                    4,605  


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                      
Average Balance Sheets                      
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                      
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,   March 31,
    2023       2022  
  Average       Average   Average       Average
  Balance   Interest    Yield/Cost   Balance   Interest    Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                      
Loans receivable (3) $           1,360,866   $                18,275   5.45 %   $              983,853   $                10,985   4.53 %
Investment securities (3)                  167,674     1,438   4.11 %                    170,829     1,227   3.41 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)                    69,308     591   3.46 %                      91,690     51   0.23 %
Total interest-earning assets               1,597,848                      20,304   5.22 %                 1,246,372                      12,263   4.06 %
Noninterest-earning assets                  115,515                              85,667        
Total assets $           1,713,363           $           1,332,039        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing demand deposits $              177,935   $                     364   0.83 %   $              170,353   $                       60   0.14 %
Money market deposits                  208,408                           783   1.52 %                    184,265                           212   0.47 %
Savings deposits                  315,049                           804   1.03 %                    260,162                             38   0.06 %
Certificates of deposit                  246,151                        1,039   1.71 %                    193,657                           416   0.87 %
Short-term borrowings                    56,459                           653   4.69 %                               -                               -   0.00 %
Other borrowings                    12,038                           155   5.22 %                      12,943                             69   2.16 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities               1,016,040                        3,798   1.52 %                    821,380                           795   0.39 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                      
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits                  491,649                            359,656        
Other liabilities                    10,860                                6,373        
Stockholders' equity                  194,814                            144,630        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $           1,713,363           $           1,332,039        
Net interest income     $                16,506           $                11,468    
Interest rate spread (1)         3.70 %           3.67 %
Net interest margin (2)         4.26 %           3.80 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                      
  average interest-bearing liabilities         157.26 %           151.74 %
                       
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.        
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.                
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $278 and  $223 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.    
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                        
                       
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,
    2023       2022  
  Average       Average   Average       Average
  Balance   Interest    Yield/Cost   Balance   Interest    Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                      
Loans receivable (3) $           1,360,866   $                18,275   5.45 %   $           1,117,221   $                14,368   5.11 %
Investment securities (3)                  167,674                        1,438   4.11 %                    178,772     1,463   3.83 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)                    69,308                           591   3.46 %                      49,569     427   3.42 %
Total interest-earning assets               1,597,848                      20,304   5.22 %                 1,345,562                      16,258   4.88 %
Noninterest-earning assets                  115,515                              89,740        
Total assets $           1,713,363           $           1,435,302        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing demand deposits $              177,935   $                     364   0.83 %   $              165,267   $                     344   0.83 %
Money market deposits                  208,408                           783   1.52 %                    172,437                           435   1.00 %
Savings deposits                  315,049                           804   1.03 %                    266,613                           330   0.49 %
Certificates of deposit                  246,151                        1,039   1.71 %                    201,972                           662   1.30 %
Short-term borrowings                    56,459                           653   4.69 %                      25,750                           263   4.05 %
Other borrowings                    12,038                           155   5.22 %                      12,086                           142   4.66 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities               1,016,040                        3,798   1.52 %                    844,125                        2,176   1.02 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                      
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits                  491,649                            428,155        
Other liabilities                    10,860                              14,406        
Stockholders' equity                  194,814                            148,616        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $           1,713,363           $           1,435,302        
Net interest income     $                16,506           $                14,082    
Interest rate spread (1)         3.70 %           3.86 %
Net interest margin (2)         4.26 %           4.23 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                      
average interest-bearing liabilities         157.26 %           159.40 %
                       
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.        
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.                
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $278 and $278 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                        

 

Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
James R. Heslop, II
Chief Executive Officer
Middlefield Banc Corp.
(440) 632-1666 Ext. 3219
JHeslop@middlefieldbank.com 		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com

Primary Logo

