Accolade to Webcast Analyst Day on May 8, 2023

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD), a healthcare provider that serves millions of members, today announced that it will host an Analyst Day at the Wynn Las Vegas on May 8, 2023 and will provide a webcast of the event beginning at 1pm PT.



Members of Accolade’s management team will provide color about the Company’s long term vision, as well as key insights about its overall product, clinical, ecosystem and financial strategy. The webcast will be hosted at ir.accolade.com and pre-registration for the event is required.

Webcast Details

To Listen via Internet: The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast that will be available online at http://ir.accolade.com. Pre-registration is required at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/efkupia7.

Replay: A replay of the analyst day will be available via webcast for on-demand listening after the completion of the event, at http://ir.accolade.com.

About Accolade, Inc.

Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD) is a Personalized Healthcare company that provides millions of people and their families with exceptional healthcare experiences so they can live their healthiest lives. Accolade’s employer, health plan, and consumer solutions combine virtual primary care and mental health, expert medical opinion, and best-in-class care navigation. These offerings are built on a platform that is engineered to care through predictive engagement of population health needs, proactive care that improves outcomes and cost savings, and by addressing barriers to access and continuity of care. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings of over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Investor Contact:

Todd Friedman, Investor Relations, IR@accolade.com