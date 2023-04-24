Femtech Market size is projected to reach USD 60.01 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Owing to the growing expenditure and product production, Femtech Market is expected to be experiencing robust growth over the projected period.

Femtech Market Size – USD 18.75 billion in 2019, Female Technology Market Growth - CAGR of 15.6%, Femtech Industry trends – High demand from developing nations.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Femtech Market is expected to reach USD 60.01 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Demand from the Femtech industry is motivated mainly by the growing burden of both chronic and infectious diseases among the world's female population. An increase in the number of health problems relating to women would stimulate competition for technologically innovative healthcare solutions. Growing women's emphasis on reproductive health and sexual empowerment in developing economies would further encourage development in the industry.

Increasing awareness among women of the detection and management of early illness as part of the patient care program would improve the market outlook. Various efforts by government and other agencies in developing countries to raise awareness of women's health would accelerate the development of the industry. Furthermore, an increasing tendency towards daily preventive care check-ups, as well as the advancement of user-friendly technology to track individual health problems, may prove beneficial to the developments in the women's health industry.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Based on the type, the devices segment is projected to rise with a CAGR of 15.7% in the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases within the base of the female population.

The pregnancy and nursing care application is the major contributor to the Femtech Market. The pregnancy and nursing care application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 40.2% of the market in the year 2019, attributable to the increasing demand for innovative products and consumables used during pregnancy & nursing would promote consumer trends.

The hospitals expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.9% in the forecasted period, owing to the increasing women's attitudes to hospital facilities for multiple non-operative and surgical procedures.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Femtech market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, and entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key participants include Athena Feminine Technologies, Sustain Natural, Sera Prognostics, HeraMED, iSono Health, Totohealth, Minerva, Nuvo, Elvie, and BioWink, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Femtech Market on the basis of technology, material, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Devices

Software

Services

End Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Direct-to-Consumer

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reproductive Health

Pregnancy & Nursing Care

Pelvic & Uterine Healthcare

General Healthcare & Wellness

Others

The Global Femtech Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Femtech market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Femtech market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Femtech market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Overview of Global Femtech Market

Competitive analysis of the Femtech market

Regional analysis of Global Femtech market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Femtech market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global Femtech production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global Femtech market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Femtech market

Global Femtech market forecast (2020-2027)

Conclusion of the research report

Appendix

